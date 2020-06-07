Coronavirus cases worldwide are growing faster than ever

Data shows that in Libya, Iraq, Uganda, Mozambique and Haiti, the number of known cases each week doubles. In Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia and South Africa, cases are doubling every two weeks.

“America’s causing so many cases. For several weeks, the number of cases reported daily in the US is higher than in the rest of the world,” said Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Wednesday

“We are particularly concerned about Central and South America, where many countries are speeding up the epidemic.”

WHO Executive Director of the Health Emergency Program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said he did not think Central and South America had reached Peak Stream.

Share of World casualties It is still growing in South America and the Caribbean.

Brazil registered more than 30,000 new cases on Thursday, reaching a total of 615,000, with 1,473 new deaths, totaling more than 34,000.

Its case numbers are the second highest in the US, with just 1.9 million cases and 108,211 deaths. At its peak, the U.S. is seeing more growth 30,000 new cases One day; As of Friday, it was reporting an average of 21,000 news cases per day and 942 deaths per day.

Many countries that have crossed their threshold – such as South Korea, Germany and China – have seen that since New groups Infections and fears increase after restrictions on movement are relaxed The second wave

Authorities in 214 countries and territories reported 6.6 million Kovid-19 cases and 391,000 deaths since China reported to the WHO in December.