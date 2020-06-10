Coronavirus news and live updates worldwide

According to a group of health professionals at Duke University, Hispanics suffer from coronavirus pandemic due to the labor they need and the multi-generational living conditions.

“We are talking about people who need to work in meat packing plants and manufacturing during this pandemic.

“The rest of the country was blocked or we could stay at home to flatten that curve we were trying to do. The Latinx community continued to work. So what we are seeing is that these people who are essential workers, without the mask and the protection they need legally, are now infected. ”Said Martinez-Bianchi.

Rosa Gonzalez-Garda, an associate professor at the Duke University School of Nursing, agreed that the primary way to spread the coronavirus at the disproportionate rates of the Hispanic population is to “just go to work.”

Another problem: Multi-generational homes. “Especially in this country, there are similarities of people of different ages living together, some of their family members needing labor, going to work, and then getting sick, at work, and bringing home,” said Martinez-Bianchi.

Gonzalez-Garda said the public needed job protection.

“This means not only providing masks and social distance measures in the workplace, but also pressuring business owners to provide workers with paid sick leave so that people do not have to decide between going to work when they are sick. It is possible for others to be infected, or to pay rent or to provide food at home, ”she said.

Another issue is access to testing, panelists said. Barriers to testing include financial problems and access to insurance.

“We need more resources and attention from leaders and government and health care organization and business owners,” says Gonzalez-Garda.