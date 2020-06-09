Courtney Kardashian feels ‘obligated’ to speak out white privilege with her children

Kardashian wrote in her note that “there is a natural tendency to protect my children from anything that makes them feel sad or insecure.”
“The pain and suffering caused by racism are not retrospective and I bear the responsibility of speaking honestly and often with my children, even if the truth is uncomfortable,” she wrote.
“I want to make sure that they understand what it means to have a white privilege and to spend time learning and discussing black history, beyond just a small month of the year.”
Kardashian’s younger sisters, Kim Kardashian, LoLo Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have black children, and their brother Robert Kardashian has a daughter with a black woman.
The elder Kardashian urged mothers to “take advantage of the opportunity to use it as a learning lesson for our children, allowing our children to feel comfortable talking to us about anything.”
“My children sometimes ask me unanswered questions, so we explore them together. I always felt like I was on the right side of it, but I wanted to learn and educate myself more and more. And you can be a good person. ”
