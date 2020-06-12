Created by Alex Santos, a lifelong Yankees fan, the Astros

Moments after the Astros logo popped up, cheers followed – from Yankees fans.

Houston may have gotten some supporters from The Bronx on Thursday. At least, the Astros have something to think about for the sake of friends and family after the fireballing right-hander opted for the second round (72nd overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft.

“I’ve been a Yankees fan my whole life, but I have to deal with it now,” the Mount St. Michael High School star, who grew up a five-minute drive from the stadium, said in a phone interview. “They went with a different person. Everything works for a reason and I am happy to be in the position that I am now. “

He and his father, Alex Santos Sr., said the plan was for Santos to sign and bypass Maryland’s scholarship. He signed draft bonus slot money 70 870,700.

Since his selection, Santos has heard from many family members, coaches and friends. The decision on which team they will now root for is mixed. The Astros dropped the Yankees from the postseason in 2017 – the year they won the World Series but were found to have cheated by stealing codes – and 2019.

“A couple of them are Astros fans. A couple of them said it was hard to stay away from the Yankees, but they were Alex Santos fans, ”he said.

“I’m really excited and very emotional,” said Santos, who became the first Mount St. Michael player in 2001 to be directly selected from high school by Collin Mahoney (48th round). , Friends. The best time. This is something I will never forget. “

Santos, ranked 45th by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline 56th in the draft, will be the new Astros general manager James’ first choice – Houston has no options in the first two rounds due to the punishment of electronic sign-stealing. Scandal. This option is a compensation option from the Yankees instead of losing free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.

If family is a priority, Santos is playing for the hometown Yankees or Mets. But the Astros are not so bad. They are known for getting the most out of pitchers, and eventually Justin Verlander and Jack Greinke need to replenish their rotation as they age.

“I’m going to go out there and show everyone what I’ve got,” said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Santos. “I firmly believe that the major leagues will get in my way.”

Asked if the family is now pulling for the Astros, Alex Santos Sr. joked that he has to lie down for it. He still plans to root for the Yankees.

“He’s going to be tough when he comes to Yankee Stadium three years from now and he has to pitch against my team, you know,” the big Santos joked. “But I wear the Houston Astros jersey.”