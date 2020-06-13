CUNY professors find ‘scandalous’ level fraud in final exams

Some CUNY students seem to have excelled in an online subject during the pandemic – fraud.

According to an email to The Post, the head of the math department of Baruch College, he and his colleagues on other campuses have found it “scandalous” to lack academic integrity during the recent final exams.

Professor Warren Gordon wrote in a missive to the CUNY Vice Chancellor on May 27 that department chairs “and their faculty are so engrossed in fraud that students fail to produce average or accurate papers as they pass final exams.” “The mean and median scores in the final exams were higher than normal.

“Some of our faculty have found their exams in chegg, chat rooms, or various online sites that work together in Google Docs and others, and then submit the work on their own.”

Chegg is an online tutoring site that has been involved in fraud scandals at other colleges, including Boston University.

Gordon alleges that the taxpayer-funded public university system did not do enough to make electronic testing more secure after the CUNY person ended classes on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and began virtual teaching on March 19.

“The university has at least three months to find secure software that can be used this semester, and the eleventh hour has been decided not to use it,” Gordon wrote.

He warned that the fraud epidemic would only worsen.

“The summer and fall semesters are fast approaching. Most of our courses are likely to start and remain online. The university must provide software that will improve test security,” wrote Gordon, who chaired the Baruch mathematics department for 35 years.

A Brooklyn College professor found one-third of his students had rampant cheating on their final exams.

“It makes honest, hardworking students more respected,” the professor told The Post. “In a sense, they’re resistance. ‘ “

CUNY said it could not go ahead with online surveillance due to legal penalties. A software vendor needs to accept the terms of the agreement rather than the university, which exposes students to legal action. A CUNY committee is now considering alternatives.

“The university takes the allegations of fraud very seriously and any faculty member who has been found to have academic dishonesty should report the incident to their campus immediately. Said Frank Sobrino.