‘Da 5 Bloods’ review: Spike Lee re-reviews the legacy of the Vietnam War

First, the Netflix debut will feature a strong 60-something star, including Delroy Lindo (in his fourth Lee film), Clark Peters of “The Wire” and Isiah Whitlock Jr. and the quartet of African-American veterans returning to Vietnam after decades. They are looking for the remains of a fallen camaraderie (Chadwick Boseman, in flashback), but there is another, more practical gift: gold bricks, hidden at the time of his death.
Lee opens the film (which runs for over 2 ½ hours) with a montage that sets the historical foundation from the 1960s to the present. Of course, Lindo’s Paul is terrorizing his peers by playing the “maga” hat, prompting one of many tart observations about the current president.
African-American soldiers fought and died for a country that had not promised repatriation. It promotes different ideas of what to do with a buried treasure – and then, that is, the hardest trek to find.
Not surprisingly, the search did not go smoothly, hitting many snags and roadblocks along the way. There is a kind of madness of publicly accepted riches for “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” – Lindo is basically the character of Bogart – although there are various classics, “Apocalypse Now” and “Bridge on Quay River,” each taking their turn.
Lee has a way of juggling many ideas in his films, but he uses many forms of warfare, struggling on many fronts – trying to serve the story and subplot while making historical context. These are not just stories of soldiers, but also the immorality of war, its impact on the Vietnamese people, and the injustices African Americans faced at home, now and now.
The sweep of the film is to benefit from an admirable but more solidly constructed story. Some of the scenes highlighted by Lindo are striking with bracing intensity, as he goes through the jungle at one point, directing the monologue directly to the camera.
In its summary, “Da5bloods” provides a complete reminder of how public sector issues have bubbled up and erupted in recent weeks, a by-product that has remained unanswered for decades.
This is another timely and thoughtful message from a filmmaker they know, in a film that piles too many pillows on its plate to suit Lee’s best.
“Da 5 Bloods” premieres June 12 on Netflix. It is rated R.
