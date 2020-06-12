entertainment

Dave Chappelle hit the ‘8:46’ special

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
0 Views

The 27 minute monologue “8:46,” It was a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was pictured kneeling on Floyd’s neck before he died.

“This guy was kneeling on the man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine ?!” Chapelle said during his standup. “This child thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called his dead mother.”

Chapelle also noted that the comedian was born “8:46”.

Chapelle, right off the bat, acknowledged that the socially alienated performance filmed at Yellow Springs, Ohio, on June 6 was “strange and less than ideal for the show.”

He has been linked to everything from Floyd’s death to the media, which weighs heavily on observations rather than jokes.

“Do you feel like you can’t kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and get the wrath of God?” Said Chapelle. “The same thing is happening right now. It’s not for one cop, it’s all.”

He took exception to CNN’s Dan Lemon, who accused celebrities of “sitting in your buildings and doing nothing.”

“Does it matter about celebrities? No,” Chapelle said. “It’s the streets talking for themselves. They don’t need me right now.”

The comic has harsh words for traditional commentator Candace Owens and Fox TV host Laura Ingraham.

The special is in the present Streaming for free on YouTube.

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment