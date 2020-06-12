Dave Chappelle hit the ‘8:46’ special

The 27 minute monologue “8:46,” It was a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was pictured kneeling on Floyd’s neck before he died.

“This guy was kneeling on the man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine ?!” Chapelle said during his standup. “This child thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called his dead mother.”

Chapelle also noted that the comedian was born “8:46”.

Chapelle, right off the bat, acknowledged that the socially alienated performance filmed at Yellow Springs, Ohio, on June 6 was “strange and less than ideal for the show.”