Dave Chappelle hit the ‘8:46’ special

“This guy was kneeling on the man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine ?!” Chapelle said during his standup. “This child thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called his dead mother.”
Chapelle also noted that the comedian was born “8:46”.
Chapelle, right off the bat, acknowledged that the socially alienated performance filmed at Yellow Springs, Ohio, on June 6 was “strange and less than ideal for the show.”
He has been linked to everything from Floyd’s death to the media, which weighs heavily on observations rather than jokes.
“Do you feel like you can’t kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and get the wrath of God?” Said Chapelle. “The same thing is happening right now. It’s not for one cop, it’s all.”
He took exception to CNN’s Dan Lemon, who accused celebrities of “sitting in your buildings and doing nothing.”
“Does it matter about celebrities? No,” Chapelle said. “It’s the streets talking for themselves. They don’t need me right now.”
The comic has harsh words for traditional commentator Candace Owens and Fox TV host Laura Ingraham.
