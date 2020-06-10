David Oyelowo joins Oprah Winfrey’s Town Hall Special to talk about police brutality

The actor, who played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma,” in “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here,” explained that since he was of Nigerian descent, he was treated with racism throughout his life. He admits he made mistakes, considered racism “stereotypical” and advised his son not to “clash” with police officers if he was ever in a situation with them.

Oyelowo said he saw George Floyd resisting arrest when he was taken into custody by Minneapolis police, and he realized that the problem of police brutality was worse than he believed.

“I thought things were different for my son. I was wrong because I saw some kind of progress. And then the knee on the neck is very symbolic,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was internalized that made it difficult for me to work. I didn’t realize how deep the injuries were. I’ve spent a lot of crying over the last two weeks.”

He continued: “To say those conversations are already basic, forget about justice in interactions with the police.”