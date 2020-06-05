DC Mayor unveils “Black Lives Matter Plz NW” near White House

President Trump spoke at a news conference on June 5 at the White House in Washington

President Trump called George Floyd at a press conference at the White House celebrating new job numbers on Friday.

In one of the few sections of his speech, Trump said, “Every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender or religion. They should receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to embrace it. “

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. George is looking down and I hope this is a great thing happening to our country. (It was) a great day for him. It was a great day for everyone. This is a great, great day in terms of equality, ”Trump continued.

He concludes, “This is what our Constitution needs and this is about our country.”

Prior to Floyd’s and his comments on equal justice under the law, Trump’s remarks focused on the ongoing demonstrations following Floyd’s death, praising job law enforcement for suppressing demonstrators and urging some states into the National Guard.

“Call me, their heads turn swift,” he said of his victory in Minneapolis, criticizing the city’s mayor.