DeAndre Hopkins defends Dabo Swinney: ‘Never a racist’

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, who was on fire in his “Football Matters” T-shirt and one of his Tigers coaches for using the n-word, received some support from one of his former stars, DeAndre Hopkins. .

Star receiver – traded to the Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals in March – He took to Twitter on Wednesday to say his former coach was not a racist.

“One thing I do know is that Coach Swinney has never been racist or has a bad will on any player,” Hopkins tweeted. “I was the best coach from a football perspective and a personal perspective. He helped me grow up as a kid from Central South Carolina. “

Hopkins – who played at Clemson for three seasons from 2010-2012 – and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was in the Tigers program from 2014-16, most recently played for John C. The student petitioned for the college to remove Calhoun’s name. From the school’s honor college. Calhoun, who served as vice president under John Quincy Adams from 1825-1829, also enslaved 70-80 African Americans. The school website. The Clemson University campus is built on the Calhoun Fort Hill Plantation.

“I felt this oppressive person during my time at Clemson, and because of that, I never deliberately named the university before the NFL games,” Hopkins Recently wrote in an Instagram post. “I am reaching the voices of students and faculty who have resumed this petition to rename Calhoun Honors College. I want all Clemson students, footballers and alumni to join us, so that the next generation of young black leaders can be proud of the institution they have graduated from.”

As for Swinney, he defended himself and his program in a video posted Monday on the school’s athletic department website.

Swinney, who led the Tigers to two national championships in 2016 and 2018, said his assistant Danny Pearman, who apologized for using the n-word during a conversation with DJ Greenlee during the 2017 practice, said the N-word was used but did not call the linebacker. Greenlee later confirmed to The State Newspaper that Pearman used the word, but did not call him.

Swinney, who said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, described in the video that he had a “Football Matters T-shirt” for “a few years” after the National Football Foundation gave it to coaches as a promotional material. In 2014, adding criticism was “an attack on my character” and “really sad.”