Denver Broncos head coach: ‘I don’t see racism in the NFL’

“I think our problems in the NFL are minimal,” Fangio said. “We are a league of meritocracy. You earn what you earn. You get what you earn.”

“I don’t see racism in the NFL. I don’t see any discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio said. .

Fangio comments as follows The demonstrators reached their eighth day Protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Fangio Floyd called death “a social problem that we all need to fix.”

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only four are nonwhite head coaches. Of the five head coaching vacancies in the offseason, only one nonwhite person was filled when Washington hired Hispanic Ron Rivera. Two of the current general managers are minorities.