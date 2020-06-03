Denver Broncos head coach: ‘I don’t see racism in the NFL’

“I think our problems in the NFL are minimal,” Fangio said. “We are a league of meritocracy. You earn what you earn. You get what you earn.”
“I don’t see racism in the NFL. I don’t see any discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio said. .
Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only four are nonwhite head coaches. Of the five head coaching vacancies in the offseason, only one nonwhite person was filled when Washington hired Hispanic Ron Rivera. Two of the current general managers are minorities.
On May 19, the NFL announced the implementation of improved diversity policies and the expansion of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority coach whenever there is a head coach opening.
Now, clubs have to interview at least two minority candidates for head coach vacancies; At least one minority candidate in three coordinator vacancies; And at least one external minority candidate for the position of senior football operations or general manager.
Interview processes should include minority and female applicants for senior-level front office positions such as club president and senior executives in communications, finance, human resources, legal, football operations, sales, marketing, sponsorship, information technology, and security positions. .
