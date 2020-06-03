sport

Denver Broncos head coach: ‘I don’t see racism in the NFL’

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views

“I think our problems in the NFL are minimal,” Fangio said. “We are a league of meritocracy. You earn what you earn. You get what you earn.”

“I don’t see racism in the NFL. I don’t see any discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio said. .

Fangio comments as follows The demonstrators reached their eighth day Protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Fangio Floyd called death “a social problem that we all need to fix.”
Fangio flipped during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only four are nonwhite head coaches. Of the five head coaching vacancies in the offseason, only one nonwhite person was filled when Washington hired Hispanic Ron Rivera. Two of the current general managers are minorities.

The former 49ers quarterback has been criticized for the NFL’s reaction Colin Kaepernick The National Anthem was kneeling during the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial injustice. When Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017, no team offered him a contract and he was accused by team owners of not cooperating.
Colin Kaepernick launches legal defense fund for protesters arrested in Minneapolis

On May 19, the NFL announced the implementation of improved diversity policies and the expansion of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority coach whenever there is a head coach opening.

Now, clubs have to interview at least two minority candidates for head coach vacancies; At least one minority candidate in three coordinator vacancies; And at least one external minority candidate for the position of senior football operations or general manager.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Interview processes should include minority and female applicants for senior-level front office positions such as club president and senior executives in communications, finance, human resources, legal, football operations, sales, marketing, sponsorship, information technology, and security positions. .

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment