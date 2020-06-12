Derek Chauvin: The officer accused of killing George Floyd still deserves a pension worth more than $ 1 million

Chauvin has been in national outrage since last month when footage surfaced of Floyd kneeling for nearly nine minutes as Floyd begged him to stop. He was quickly dismissed from the department he had worked with since 2001 and, amid national protests, was eventually charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the incident have also been dismissed and are facing serious charges.

But Chauvin still stands to benefit from a pension that is partially funded by taxpayers. While many state laws allow employees to confiscate pensions for serious crimes related to their work, this is not the case in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association has confirmed to CNN that 44-year-old Chauvin will be eligible to file for his pension at age 50, although he will not provide details on the specific amount he received. Chauvin’s lawyer declined to comment. Retirement Planning Officials say that employees who have been dismissed voluntarily or by reason are entitled to future benefits if they do not choose to lose their future benefit and all donations they made during their employment.

“Our board or our staff has no discretion to increase, reduce, reject or withdraw benefits,” a spokeswoman said. “Any changes to the current law have to be made through the legislative process.”