Derek Chauvin: The officer accused of killing George Floyd still deserves a pension worth more than $ 1 million

But Chauvin still stands to benefit from a pension that is partially funded by taxpayers. While many state laws allow employees to confiscate pensions for serious crimes related to their work, this is not the case in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association has confirmed to CNN that 44-year-old Chauvin will be eligible to file for his pension at age 50, although he will not provide details on the specific amount he received. Chauvin’s lawyer declined to comment. Retirement Planning Officials say that employees who have been dismissed voluntarily or by reason are entitled to future benefits if they do not choose to lose their future benefit and all donations they made during their employment.
“Our board or our staff has no discretion to increase, reduce, reject or withdraw benefits,” a spokeswoman said. “Any changes to the current law have to be made through the legislative process.”
Although many factors are used to calculate pension benefits, according to CNN’s analysis, based on Chauvin’s tenure, Chauvin is eligible for annual payments of $ 50,000 or more at the ballpark annually if they start receiving them at age 55. 2019 Payroll Data, Contract Details, Pension Plan Guidance and Minneapolis Police Department Salary Schedule. Benefits over a 30-year period may be 1.5 million or more, including any cost of living increase. Chauvin’s annual payments may be even higher if he receives a significant amount of overtime in previous years.
Two of the other officers charged in Floyd’s death are rookies, but a third are also eligible to receive pension benefits since they were in the department, according to employment records released by the city. The Minneapolis Mayor’s Office, Police Department and Local Police Union did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.
Public pensions are paid for by the investment returns along with taxpayer-funded local governments and workers. Public safety pensions are generally very generous and have caused local and state budgets to balloon nationwide.
But it is almost impossible to reduce or eliminate promised workers in government employment contracts, and police unions have fought hard to protect workers’ pensions. Officers generally pay a certain amount of their own salaries and receive their pensions in exchange for Social Security.
Amid growing calls across the country for the reimbursement of police departments and better distribution of money for social services such as youth and community development and mental health treatment, pensions will prove to be a flash point in the ongoing debate.
Laws vary as to whether pensions can be removed from the police for misconduct. Less than half the states have laws that allow police to take pensions from any criminal offense, while some states allow pensions for specific offenses such as corruption or sexual offenses against minors, but according to 2017 research published in the Journal of Law, Economics and Policy, an officer is punished for using excessive force.
“The loss of a pension for misconduct is very rare,” said Dee, a law professor and research writer at George Mason University. Said Bruce Jansen.
“It may be a good time to move in this direction with this terrible tragedy,” he said, adding that the specific circumstances that allow for foreclosure have to be carefully defined.
