Regardless of who the big bushes are supposed to vote for, the family that produced two of the last three Republican presidents is out of sight with the current White House resident – and vice versa.

“Oh bye (sic) way, I appreciate the message that former President Bush gave, but he called during his accusation to set aside partisanship.” oxfoxandfriends He is nowhere to be found speaking out against the greatest hoax in American history! “

Tough feelings go back – Trump has long used the image of Bushes as the ultimate insider to shoot his own outside credentials.

“We need another Bush if Obama wants the 3rd term,” Trump tweeted back in 2013. “No more bushes!”

As the 2016 campaign accelerated, Trump zeroed in on Bush, who was briefly a front-runner in the early days of the race, with relentless attacks on his family heritage.

“The war in Iraq is a big, fat mistake,” Trump said in a debate In February 2016. “They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There was nothing.”

The Bush family fought back. “(Trump) doesn’t give a lot of answers on how he solves the problems,” Barbara Bush, a former First Lady and mother of George and Jeb, told CNN in 2016. “He makes faces and says humiliating things. He says horrible things about women, terrible things about the military. I don’t understand why people are there for him.

Trump, since he is Trump, did not apologize for everything that was said about Jeb and the Bush family during the primary. And the shrubs, while silent about their disgust with Trump, have never backed down.

So George P. Not only does Bush say he plans to vote for Trump, but he also decides the Trump-Y quote – “President Trump is the only thing standing between America and Socialism” – for a media company? Above all, Trump has repeatedly brutalized his father in deeply personal terms. And Trump retweeted (and then deleted) a tweet During the campaign read “#JebBush should love Mexican Illegals because of his wife.” (Jeb Bush’s wife and George P. Bush’s mother are of Colomba Mexican descent.)

The answer? Politics, pure and simple.

And the simple fact – that George P knows – is nothing less than a vocal Trump supporter and voter for the Republican nomination for governor or lieutenant governor of Texas. For all his hardships with wide voters – Texas And nationally – Trump has certainly been a respected figure among Texas Republicans, and it’s hard to imagine him changing between now and 2022, even though the president has come short of his bid for a second term this November.

Not even voters would rebel against George P, nor would George P. By working hard not to win, Trump once again enjoys the opportunity of sticking to the Bush family – whether in office or in office. High statewide office. (If you don’t think Trump will retaliate appropriately for doing so, I would suggest you all his life.) So George P. He’s only doing what he can to defend his political future: to stand up perfectly is a lockstep with Trump.

In doing so, George P. Reyes, who spent more than a year personally attacking his father, mother, uncle and grandparents at every turn.

Ah, politics. Not for the faint of heart. Or stomach.