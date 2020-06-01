Dozens of robbers have been arrested after an uproar in NYC

Dozens of robbers have been arrested in Soho after protests over the death of George Floyd.

Several high-end boutiques – and even the Bloomingdale Department Store – were robbed Sunday night outside a Nike SoHo on Broadway.

A man was also shot and killed in Soho, near the intersection of Spring and Crosby streets around 12:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the surrounding robbery.

Shortly after the shooting at the same intersection, the Post reporter saw the man driving a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan.

When their guns were drawn, police ordered the man to “park the car.” Get f-k now! “

Witnessing the looting riots on Green Street, there appeared to be a system of suspects, where one group breached the storefront while others waited outside on escape rides.

“The robbers are going systemically from store to store,” the witness said. “They’ve got people inside, hold on [items]. Then there are the people in Revel [scooters] Take off. It was hundreds of people. “

Warning: Graphic language

Outside of Nike Soho, police stopped a car full of merchandise boxes, including items from Gucci – one of several luxury stores that were robbed in the neighborhood.

Early Monday morning, police saw several young men escaping outside Gucci’s Wooster Street location.

They were then placed in a police van parked outside the store.

Police have arrested at least five robbers outside of Bloomingdale on Broadway.

Many of the robbers caught by the police early in the morning on Monday appeared to be young men.

Before dawn, the streets were still full of stolen goods. Broken glass is scattered throughout the pavement.

Sunday night burglaries targeted Manhattan and other neighborhoods in Brooklyn, and Soho appeared to be the worst hit.