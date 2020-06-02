Dr. Anthony Fauci has not spoken to Trump in two weeks

Fouci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said his contact with the president has become less frequent.

Their last interaction was on May 18, when Trump invited Fauci to provide medical coverage during a teleconference with the country’s governors. The task force last met on May 28 and last held a White House press meeting on May 22.

In the US coronavirus response, the couple reported that they had not been able to communicate for two weeks, as all 50 states eased social distance measures despite increasing virus mortality. As of Monday, at least 1.79 million Americans were infected and at least 104,300 people died, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

Throughout the pandemic, the Fauci White House has been a rare source of clear honesty from the Coronavirus Task Force, sometimes clinging to an overly optimistic president.

It was in full swing last week when it called for caution to reopen America and urged Americans to wear face masks in public, contrary to Trump’s push for America to return to normal. “I want to protect myself and protect others, and I want to make it a symbol for people to see that this is what you do,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN’s “Newsroom.” But his acceptance of Trump’s rejection has received constant criticism from presidential allies in the conservative media and has fueled questions about the couple’s working relationship. In April, a conservative commentator called for Fouci to be fired after Fouci said in a CNN interview that more could be done to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Trump retweeted it, but later backed off with the idea that he could fire Fauci. “I am running today. I hear he’s going to shoot him. I’m not shooting him. I think he’s a wonderful guy,” the president told reporters during a daily White House briefing at the time. Trump said that his retweet was “no one’s opinion”. The President said he had noticed the “fire fuzzy” hashtag before retweeting. “It’s a guy’s opinion. Not everyone is happy with Anthony. Not everyone is happy with everyone,” he said. “But I can tell you, we’ve done something no one else has.” This article has been updated with additional background information.

