Drew Brees apologized for the ‘sensitive’ comments

Brees has been widely criticized by many fellow athletes, with NBA star LeBron James and Brees teammate Michael Thomas
When asked about his opinion of players kneeling in protest of police brutality after the NFL season began this fall, Breese said he would “never accept the flag with anyone who disrespects it.”
“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think that’s what you’re doing by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand in your heart. Does it show unity? Do it well and we are all part of the solution.”
“I would like to apologize to my friends, colleagues, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community and anyone else who was hurt by my comments yesterday. Talking to some of you, knowing my pain has broken my heart.”
Winning Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, Brees said honoring the U.S. national anthem is not just about showing respect for the military, but for anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those in the civil rights movement.
However, following the outrage surrounding his comments, Breese now admits that he takes “full responsibility and accountability.”
“They have no understanding and no compassion or empathy. Instead, the words have become divided and hurtful and somehow mislead the public into believing that I am the enemy. .
‘Always Friend, Never Enemy’
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died unarmed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, pinning him to the ground.
Brees stressed that he was “always an ally, never an enemy.”
“In the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality, I stand with the black community and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference,” he said. “I condemn the years of oppression that have prevailed and still exist in our black communities.
“I accept that as Americans, including myself, we have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I can be part of the solution and be the leader of the black community.”
“I never knew what it meant to be a black person in America or to raise black children, but I put on those shoes every day and work to fight for the right things.”
