Brees has been widely criticized by many fellow athletes, with NBA star LeBron James and Brees teammate Michael Thomas underweight.

When asked about his opinion of players kneeling in protest of police brutality after the NFL season began this fall, Breese said he would “never accept the flag with anyone who disrespects it.”

“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think that’s what you’re doing by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand in your heart. Does it show unity? Do it well and we are all part of the solution.”

But in a statement posted on him Instagram Account, 41-year-old Breese said his comments were “delicate and completely out of touch with the problems we currently face as a nation.