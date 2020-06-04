Drew Brees receives heat from Malcolm Jenkins and other star athletes for ‘disrespecting the flag’

Breese said honoring the national anthem is not just about showing respect for the military, but for anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those in the civil rights movement.
“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think that’s what you’re doing by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand in your heart. Does it show unity? Do it well and we are all part of the solution.”
“You literally don’t understand why the cop was kneeling on one knee ??” James stated in a tweet, referring to Colin Kaepernick. “(The flag of the United States) and the disrespect of our soldiers has absolutely nothing to do with it.”
James went on to discuss his own well-being in the Army, and Kaepernick, who famously kneeled in the national anthem to protest police brutality – was disrespectful because he and I both knew what was right and what was wrong! “
“When I step off the ground and take off my helmet, I tell you that I’m a black man in America and I’m dealing with these things. I’m telling you that my communities are dealing with these things, and your reaction to me is not to talk about it here … Where’s the place, Drew?” “
“When the world tells you that you are worthless and that your life doesn’t matter, the last place you want to hear is the guys who go to war and the guys that you think are your friends and your friends,” Jenkins said. “Even though we’re teammates, I can’t let this slide.”
The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke – though he did not specifically mention Brees or his comments.
Black players make up 70% of the NFL. In 2018, the NFL approved a policy to fine players for kneeling during the anthem, protesting police brutality and racial injustice in the US. The punishment associated with the policy was later added, although the policy is still intact.
