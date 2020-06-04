sport

Drew Brees receives heat from Malcolm Jenkins and other star athletes for ‘disrespecting the flag’

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Iris J Cook
0 Views
Drew Brees receives heat from Malcolm Jenkins and other star athletes for 'disrespecting the flag'
Iris J Cook
Written by Iris J Cook

Breese said honoring the national anthem is not just about showing respect for the military, but for anyone who has sacrificed for this country, including those in the civil rights movement.

“And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said in the interview. “We still have a long way to go. But I think that’s what you’re doing by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand in your heart. Does it show unity? Do it well and we are all part of the solution.”

Shortly after the interview was posted, the NBA superstar LeBron James Called quarterback.

“You literally don’t understand why the cop was kneeling on one knee ??” James stated in a tweet, referring to Colin Kaepernick. “(The flag of the United States) and the disrespect of our soldiers has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

James went on to discuss his own well-being in the Army, and Kaepernick, who famously kneeled in the national anthem to protest police brutality – was disrespectful because he and I both knew what was right and what was wrong! “

Michael Thomas, a wide receiver on the Saints, didn’t specifically call Brees – but he did Retweet a comment from a journalist, “How can anyone see that George Floyd is murdered, and their first response when asked about it is ResPEcC tHe fLAg.” Thomas added the pucking emoji.
Malcolm Jenkins, the security of the Saints, has strong words. Filled with tears The four-minute video was posted on Instagram, Jenkins expressed his sadness and frustration at Brees, saying he was part of the problem.

“When I step off the ground and take off my helmet, I tell you that I’m a black man in America and I’m dealing with these things. I’m telling you that my communities are dealing with these things, and your reaction to me is not to talk about it here … Where’s the place, Drew?” “

“When the world tells you that you are worthless and that your life doesn’t matter, the last place you want to hear is the guys who go to war and the guys that you think are your friends and your friends,” Jenkins said. “Even though we’re teammates, I can’t let this slide.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also spoke – though he did not specifically mention Brees or his comments.

“We were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game a few years ago,” Rodgers Said in an Instagram post. “It’s never about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart. Let us educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Black players make up 70% of the NFL. In 2018, the NFL approved a policy to fine players for kneeling during the anthem, protesting police brutality and racial injustice in the US. The punishment associated with the policy was later added, although the policy is still intact.

You may also like

About the author

Iris J Cook

Iris J Cook

Amateur problem solver. Extreme food practitioner. Organizer. Gamer. Incurable explorer.

View all posts

Leave a Comment