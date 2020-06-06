Drew Brees says the Trump NFL protests have never been about the American flag

President Donald Trump was then caught up and Brees should never back down on his comments.
“He should not back down on his original stance on honoring our wonderful American flag,” Trump tweeted. “Respect the old Glory, embrace it and fly …”
Breese then went on Instagram and said, “We can no longer use the flag to divert people or distract from the real problems that our black communities face.”
“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, colleagues and leaders in the black community, I have come to realize that this is not an issue about the American flag. “We can no longer use the flag to divert or distract people from the real problems our black communities face.”
These issues include systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform.
“As a white community we need to hear and learn from the suffering and suffering of our black communities,” Brees writes. “We need to identify problems, find solutions, and then implement it. The black community cannot do it alone. We all need it.”
