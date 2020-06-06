Drew Brees says the Trump NFL protests have never been about the American flag

Breese’s comments came after he said early Wednesday that he “will never accept anyone who disrespects the flag.” He followed He apologized for his comments His comments were “delicate and completely missing out on the problems we currently face as a nation”.

President Donald Trump was then caught up and Brees should never back down on his comments.

“He should not back down on his original stance on honoring our wonderful American flag,” Trump tweeted. “Respect the old Glory, embrace it and fly …”

Breese then went on Instagram and said, “We can no longer use the flag to divert people or distract from the real problems that our black communities face.”