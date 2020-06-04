entertainment

Dwayne Johnson is a powerful appeal for leadership

by Wanda J Diaz
The actor stated in a video post on his social media channels that the United States is “handicapped” and “begging for its knees and begging for change.”

A video message posted early Thursday garnered more than 7 million views.

Johnson asks: “Where is our kindhearted leader who is about to get down on our knees, and stretch out a hand and say, ‘Stand up, stand with me, for I have received you. I have heard you, and I have heard you. , My word is that I am going to do my best. I will do all I can to create the change that is needed and to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter. ‘Where are you?’

“Since we’re all here, that galvanizing leader may one day emerge. Anyway, the process of change has already begun,” the caption included, along with the video.

Johnson is one of many voices calling for change in Hollywood and action from their fans and politicians. Jay-Z took full pages in the newspapers To honor Floyd this week.
It was announced on Wednesday A former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with second-degree murder after George Floyd hit a knee in the neck – and three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

