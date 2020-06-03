Echo Eshun: Why being an African artist is so important today

Ecov Eshun is a British writer, broadcaster and curator. All opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

African art is in vogue. People are very interested in it, but the concept of African and African art is still an exotic “other” that sits on the edge and is not really at the center of conversations and discussions. However, it is more important than ever to state the location of Africa as a place of importance.

There is a historical tendency to imagine Africa on the verge of history, cultural discourse and world affairs. But across the continent, there is an exchange of powerful ideas – about who we are and how we live – that are not really recognized globally.

That is changing. This year, Ghana debuted The Venice Biennale , With the All-Star pick in the art world, is the most important event in the art world. Moments such as these move the narrative from an extraordinary position to a place where African artists are fully engaged in the conversation of contemporary art.

The work of John Akomfra at the 58th Venice Biennale at the Ghana Pavilion, designed by Nana Ophoriatta Aime and designed by David Adjay. Credit: Courtesy David Levene

The work of artists such as the British-Nigerian Installation Artist Yinka Shonibare And Accra-born filmmaker John Akomfra draws on history, memory, space, identity and racial narrative. They are interested in telling and retelling the story of the role of Africa and the African people on the international stage. At the heart of their search is the desire to present Africa in a new way, breaking down the stories and fantasies that are prevalent to tell new stories – the possibility and openness about Africa.

Yinka Shonibare: ‘Start an art dialogue’

It is not the role of artists to portray the authentic version of Africa – from music, design, architecture or fashion. Their role is to expand our expectations and our ideas of what Africa looks like.

Africa is the site of multiplication. For example, in Dakar, Lagos, or Accra – you can stand on a street corner in any city, and you will see a variety of influences, cultures, colors and patterns coming from all over the world. You listen to music. That is what you see in movies. The same is what you mention in art too. Africa is not a special part of the world.

Some argue that African artists should not be seen as African artists, but rather that we should think of them as global artists. Personally, I don’t buy it.

“Scramble for Africa”, (2003) Credit: Courtesy of Yinka Shonibare / Stephen White / Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

The mistake you make is that if you are an African artist, your job is to represent Africa faithfully.

Your work, as an African artist, means that you have the space, the freedom, the luxury, the opportunity to draw from Africa, and to seek that lineage and heritage, and to show Africa as a viable, rather than a sustainable proposition.