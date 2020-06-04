Emotional debate over anti-Lynching law sparked after Cory Booker objected to Rand Paul amendment

As George Floyd’s memorial service begins in Minnesota, Paul, who runs the popular bipartisan law on federal crime, came to the Senate floor in Washington to add an amendment to the anti-Lynch law and pass it. He argued that the bill was too broad to be written, and that his amendment “only applies to lingering criminal penalties, and not to other crimes.” The GOP senator unanimously sought approval of the bill with that amendment. However, both Harris and Booker spoke out against the effort and Booker objected.

“Senator Paul is now trying to weaken the bill already passed – there’s no reason for that,” Harris said.

In emotional remarks, Booker said he felt “very, very green today.”

“It speaks volumes for racial pain and generational suffering,” Booker said. Raising his voice, he said, “I don’t need my colleague, a senator from Kentucky, to tell me about a lynching in this country. I stood in the museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and saw African-American families crying. ”