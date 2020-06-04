Emotional debate over anti-Lynching law sparked after Cory Booker objected to Rand Paul amendment

“Senator Paul is now trying to weaken the bill already passed – there’s no reason for that,” Harris said.
In emotional remarks, Booker said he felt “very, very green today.”
“It speaks volumes for racial pain and generational suffering,” Booker said. Raising his voice, he said, “I don’t need my colleague, a senator from Kentucky, to tell me about a lynching in this country. I stood in the museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and saw African-American families crying. ”
Referring to Paul, Booker said that he did not question Paul’s heart, but strongly disagreed with his actions.
“My colleague, Rand Paul, was one of the first hands that I shook,” said Booker, on the Senate floor. “He’s my friend … but I’m very green today.”
“I am trying to amend this law not because I take it lightly, but because I take it seriously, and this law does not do so,” argues Paul, “by broadly defining the inclusion of this bill cheapens the meaning of Lynch. The racist history of racism demands more from us than that. ”
Shortly thereafter, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski took to the floor for a speech she had been planning for weeks to give women’s suffrage. It was some time before her speech to talk about the debate she had just witnessed and to say a few words about the state of the country.
“I want you to know that I’m grateful to be on the floor to hear you in person. We can read the words, but when we are able to hear and feel those words, their true meaning comes out,” Murkowski told Booker and Harris.
Murkowski said she wants to talk today because she feels like she’s too quiet.
“Some have challenged me. Some have punished me … from many close friends. ‘You are quiet, Lisa. Why don’t you fix what we see?’ As a white woman born and raised in Alaska, with a privileged family, I cannot feel the openness and greenness that my friends have heard Cory and Kamala express. I have not lived their life. I can hear it, I can study myself, I must try to heal when we need to heal. . “
