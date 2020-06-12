The statue of Christopher Columbus is seen on June 12 in Columbus Circle, near Central Park, New York. Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Friday that the committee’s decision to place the statue of Christopher Columbus near Central Park should not be considered by New York City reruns.

“The commission has done a really careful and extensive job. Really good, dedicated people who understand history and care about social justice and come up with a vision for how to fix it. What we need to do is stick to that,” said de Blasio.

Asked if he was concerned about residents taking matters into their own hands, De Blasio said, “One important thing is that as a city we have to move forward in so many ways,” and the city’s priority is: Keep the people safe, get people to support their livelihoods and fix police reform.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo yesterday defended the statue Refers to “Italian-American Cooperation in New York.”

About this: In January 2018, the Mayor Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers recommended that the city keep the monument and take additional steps to promote public discourse about the polarization number.

“While a monument under review triggered a polarization debate, the Commission believes that the City should facilitate more open dialogue by a number of measures and re-examine the situation shortly after,” the Commission said in its report to the city.

Those additional acts include new monuments, such as temporary artifacts and the annual recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day in response to the legacies and histories represented by Christopher Columbus.

With Confederate statues landing all over the country, a few Columbus is also being eliminated. Columbus has long been a controversial figure in history, both for the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.