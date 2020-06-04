European unemployment is half of America. Here’s why

The EU unemployment rate rose to 6.6 percent in April and 6.4 percent in March, the European Union’s statistical office said on Wednesday.
Job losses are not evenly spread across all EU countries. In Spain, where the coronavirus was severely damaged, the unemployment rate rose from 14.2% to 14.8% in the previous month. According to Eurostat, Germany has maintained its unemployment rate at 3.5%.
Economists partly credit the widespread reliance on short-term work programs, which encourages struggling firms to retain employees but shorten their working hours. The state subsidizes a portion of their wages. For example, in Germany, the government applies 60% and 67% of wages for non-working hours.
“Short-term work plans have been very effective in reducing the initial impact of the financial crisis,” Deutsche Bank ING senior eurozone economist Bert Collijn told clients Wednesday.
According to a study by the European Trade Union Institute, at the end of April, businesses in the European Union submitted approximately 42 million applications to support workers through short-term work programs. This equates to about 27% of all EU employees.
But UBS economist Anna Titareva said labor market surveys may not fully capture the damage done to EU workers. Surprisingly, the unemployment rate in Italy fell to 6.3% from 8% in March.
“Some people who lost their jobs after the introduction of mobility restrictions were not considered unemployed,” Titareva said in a research note.
To be considered unemployed for EU survey purposes, a person must be actively seeking work and ready to start a new job in the next two weeks. Titareva said restrictions on mobility or ongoing child care needs could force people to look for jobs.
Moving forward will depend on the duration and extent of the recession. Europe’s short-term work programs work well with stop-gap measures, but they can only be used on a temporary basis.
“Unemployment is likely to increase significantly as the recovery is likely to continue for a while, although short-term work demands help the product recover quickly after it returns,” says Collijn.
