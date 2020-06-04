European unemployment is half of America. Here’s why

The EU unemployment rate rose to 6.6 percent in April and 6.4 percent in March, the European Union’s statistical office said on Wednesday.

Job losses are not evenly spread across all EU countries. In Spain, where the coronavirus was severely damaged, the unemployment rate rose from 14.2% to 14.8% in the previous month. According to Eurostat, Germany has maintained its unemployment rate at 3.5%.

However, data suggests that Europe has been able to keep the lid on unemployment since the 1930s as it struggled with its worst economic crisis. The European Commission estimates that GDP will be among the 19 countries that use the euro 7.75% contracted this year , A record.

Economists partly credit the widespread reliance on short-term work programs, which encourages struggling firms to retain employees but shorten their working hours. The state subsidizes a portion of their wages. For example, in Germany, the government applies 60% and 67% of wages for non-working hours.