Faith Stowers is suing the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ false allegations

Faith Stowers has contacted a lawyer about her “Vanderpump Rules” co-starring Stacey Schroeder and Kristen Dout, after she was falsely convicted, she tells Page Six.
In 2018, Schroeder and Dout read a news report about a black woman who allegedly drugged and robbed men, and called police, saying Stowers – who is also black – fits the description of the offender.
Doubt also tweeted a picture of the accused and said, “Hey tweets, it’s not [former ‘Vanderpump’ cast member] Thief familiar? ”She later posted a shot of Stowers – who appeared on and off the Bravo Show from 2015-17 – as” proof. “
Schroeder and Doubt were fired from Tuesday’s show due to the incident. Now Stowers tells us, “I really reached for one [attorney]. “She said,” I may have time to do so, but it’s still an idea. “
Although she should have filed a lawsuit within a year of being charged with defamation, Stowers said she thinks she would have been sued for defamation.
Meanwhile, Bravo says she feels she needs to take a closer look at her stars. “I love Bravo,” she said, “but you put them on a show because people look at them. But racism is learned. When people look at it and people look at it time and time again with racist remarks, it’s not right.”
