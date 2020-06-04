Famous logos with hidden designs – can you spot them?

An arrow is hidden in the FedEx logo. (If you have never noticed, take a look and prepare to fly.)

The clever use of negative space between the last two letters has won many awards for the logo and is one of the most influential ever created. Design guru Stephen Bayley added it to his list 20 models that defined the modern world , Called “one of the happiest dangers in the history of graphic design.”

In fact it is an Accident. “Far from our mind is the idea of ​​an arrow,” Linden Leader, who designed the logo in 1994, said in an email interview. “But in the internal criticism of logo searching, I was amazed by a design that had very rough blank characters.”

The leader and his team at Lander Associates , A consulting firm tasked with reinventing FedEx’s brand identity, developed over 400 versions of the logo, before adding that the capital “E” and the smaller “X” created a hint of an arrow.

“If, after a few days, a real arrow can be inserted into the alphabetic form, it can subtly point to point B from point A for speed and accuracy,” Leader said.

Haven’t seen the arrow yet? Slide it to the right to reveal it. Credits: FedEx. FedEx

The Leader thinks that the arrow’s power, that it is a hidden bonus, and that not being seen does not diminish the effectiveness of the logo. But how many people look at it without saying where it is?

“The prevailing assumption is that – I hear – maybe less than one in five people will find the hidden arrow unhelpful. But I can’t tell you how much fun it would be if they could ask someone else to find something in the logo,” Leader said.

More than the arrow

The same company that created the FedEx logo created another one that could use negative space, the Northwest Airlines logo used from 1989 to 2003 (Northwest merged with Delta in 2008). The circle and arrow create a compass that is appropriate for the northwest. But the arrow, along with the “N”, also creates a “W” that removes some of its left leg.

“Hiding elements are common to all visual communication, not just logos. This is as old as the practice of logos design, but reached its peak in the 1970s when intricate visual and acoustic similarities became central. Graphic design practice – the age of big thinking” Typographic designer and lecturer Paul McNeil said in an email. The principles of optical illusion used in these designs are based on the psychology of vision and Gestalt theory , Which explores the brain’s ability to create whole forms from lines, shapes and curves.

Sometimes the hidden element blends so well into the logo design that the tobleron logo can only be seen as a hidden bear.

Have you seen a bear inside the mountain? Credit: Ilia S. North American / Getty Images for Savenock / Getty Images NYCWFF

Is this an effective strategy for logo design? “On the one hand, yes, because these logos try to identify the branded product or service in the most economical and immediate ways, using humor to get a positive response,” says McNeil. But today, he says, there is a tendency toward a clearer, plainer and more direct design from the logos of many big companies like Facebook and Google.

McNeil’s favorite logo is the design of Gianni Bortolotti for a useless Italian company called ED – Electro Domestici (“Electric Appliances” in Italian). By using “ED” and negative space letters, it helps to shape the electrical plug.

“This is a model of an obstacle without superfluous elements,” McNeil says.