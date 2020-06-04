Famous logos with hidden designs – can you spot them?

An arrow is hidden in the FedEx logo. (If you have never noticed, take a look and prepare to fly.)
In fact it is an Accident. “Far from our mind is the idea of an arrow,” Linden Leader, who designed the logo in 1994, said in an email interview. “But in the internal criticism of logo searching, I was amazed by a design that had very rough blank characters.”
“If, after a few days, a real arrow can be inserted into the alphabetic form, it can subtly point to point B from point A for speed and accuracy,” Leader said.
Haven’t seen the arrow yet? Slide it to the right to reveal it.
Credits: FedEx. FedEx
The Leader thinks that the arrow’s power, that it is a hidden bonus, and that not being seen does not diminish the effectiveness of the logo. But how many people look at it without saying where it is?
“The prevailing assumption is that – I hear – maybe less than one in five people will find the hidden arrow unhelpful. But I can’t tell you how much fun it would be if they could ask someone else to find something in the logo,” Leader said.
More than the arrow
The same company that created the FedEx logo created another one that could use negative space, the Northwest Airlines logo used from 1989 to 2003 (Northwest merged with Delta in 2008). The circle and arrow create a compass that is appropriate for the northwest. But the arrow, along with the “N”, also creates a “W” that removes some of its left leg.
Sometimes the hidden element blends so well into the logo design that the tobleron logo can only be seen as a hidden bear.
Have you seen a bear inside the mountain? Credit: Ilia S. North American / Getty Images for Savenock / Getty Images NYCWFF
Is this an effective strategy for logo design? “On the one hand, yes, because these logos try to identify the branded product or service in the most economical and immediate ways, using humor to get a positive response,” says McNeil. But today, he says, there is a tendency toward a clearer, plainer and more direct design from the logos of many big companies like Facebook and Google.
McNeil’s favorite logo is the design of Gianni Bortolotti for a useless Italian company called ED – Electro Domestici (“Electric Appliances” in Italian). By using “ED” and negative space letters, it helps to shape the electrical plug.
“This is a model of an obstacle without superfluous elements,” McNeil says.
The ED logo doubles as an electrical plug. Credit: from logolog.co
