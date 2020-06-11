Federal and Columbus statues were vandalized throughout the US amid protests

When the Virginia Confederate monument was demolished, the flames burned, people danced – there were several vandalism this week amid police protests over the death of George Floyd.

In total, four Confederate statues on the monument – believed to have once stood where slaves were slaughtered – were decapitated, and dragged on a rope Wednesday night at the Portsmouth Confederate Monument. The Virginian-Pilot reported.

After beheading a statue, the crowd cheered and a demonstrator standing at its base asked, “Who wants to pull this b-han down?” Video from the scene.

A Portsmouth protestor was seriously injured when one of the statues fell, hitting his head. The Virginian-Pilot reported that after he opened his head, he was rushed to the hospital and fainted.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, vandals targeted the statue of Confederate General Lafayette McLass at Forsyth Park, WSAV reported.

On Thursday, the statue was found with a white hood over the head and a black fist spray painted on it.

In downtown Miami on Wednesday, people see a statue of Christopher Columbus with a red spray-painted fist, “BLM” for Black Lives Matter, the name of George Floyd and the Communist Party logo: a hammer and sickle WFOR-TV reported.

The statue of Juan Ponce de Leన్n, who is believed to have come to Columbus to discover a new world, has also been destroyed.

Things got heated after a confrontation with police and many people were arrested.

In Minnesota, a group that vowed to tear down a statue of Columbus standing on the State Capitol grounds did so at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The group threw a rope around the monument, pulled it to the ground, and then danced and spit on it, KMSP-TV reported.

On Wednesday, a statue of Christopher Columbus in the North End of Boston was beheaded.