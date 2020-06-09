Feds bust suspect in Minneapolis police fire

A Minnesota man who shot the Minneapolis police precinct May 28 amid the George Floyd protests was hit by federal gun charges Monday, federal prosecutors said.

Branden Wolf, 23, of St. Paul, pushed a wooden barrel into a third precinct during a protest to spread fire inside the station house. U.S. Attorney’s Office Said in a statement in Minnesota.

The fire forced the police to evacuate while protesters showered with insults and debris.

“Wolf was inside the third Precinct the night of the shooting, admitting to taking property from the building and throwing a wooden barrel into the fire,” prosecutors said in a press release.

“In one of the multiple witness photographs that Wolff identified himself, police are holding a baton in front of the third prosecutor, and smoke and flames appear on the back,” they added.

Police responded to a 911 call that arrested Wolf on June 3 and found him trying to break into a local home improvement store, where he worked as a security guard.

Wolf was wearing body armor and handcuffs, and the baton was stolen from the premises when he was arrested, the release said.

He allegedly tape his name on the back of the shield, prosecutors said.

He later found police radio, riot helmet and a 9mm pistol magazine in his apartment, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday for allegedly helping to set fire to.

Station House fire amid heavy and violent protests in Minneapolis over Floyd’s May 25 death, dragged to the ground by city police.