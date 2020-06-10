Female sports stars struggle for body acceptance

Track and field star Marilyn Okoro, whose right arm displays the “Saved Grace” tattoo, proudly walked to Great Britain.

GB finished fifth at the 2008 Beijing Games, but in 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified third-placed Russia and fourth-place Belarus for doping violations and elevated Okoro and her team to third.

‘I can see your veins’

As she looks back on her career, Okoro probably reflects bronze and silver is not enough. Come to think, maybe even a gold medal is not enough.

She wants to start a broader conversation about issues and body acceptance around women.

Okoro said she began to feel that she was not just competing on the track. She had to compete with people’s expectations and demands of what an athlete should look like.

According to Okoro, the form was thinner, thinner and longer.

“Oh, I can see your veins, which means you’re in good condition,” Okoro recalled of her conversation with coach Charles Van Comini, who worked with the British athletics team during Prep Camp. Into the 2010 European Championships.

Okoro said Van Kameni asked her about her weight.

“Proudly, I’m like ’60 kilograms,” replied Okoro, who considers her personal ideal race weight.

Okoro said she weighs 15kg more than other competing athletes, keeping her above the traditional weight limit standards on track and field.

According to Okoro, Van Kamini then responded: “Oh, you must have a heavy bone!”

Van Comoney, Speaking to CNN Sport, who now works as a motivational speaker on “high performance culture,” he said: “Being too light or too heavy can cause injuries and that’s why the head coach-led staff has a responsibility to address this issue.”

“Turning a blind eye is unprofessional but you have to use the right words and the right tone to solve the problem,” he said.

After the championships, Okoro said he had started working with a nutritionist and had been advised to participate in a zero-carb diet.

“I thought, ‘Well, you pulled out all my carbs, so I don’t have the energy’ … you start to doubt yourself.”

Speaking exclusively about Okoro, Van Kamini said he did not want to have a public discussion with the track and field athlete. He continued: “I may or may not have said anything. I hope she will talk to me, which she did not.”

However, Van Kamini recalled a conversation he had with his former athlete, where at the 2012 London Olympics, Okoro described how “she was not selected for the 800m”: “It was a very traumatic experience for her.”

Okoro remembers the conversation differently.

“In 2012, Charles and I had an exchange about options. Well, he was yelling at me in a bothersome training facility.”

The 35-year-old Okoro said: “It will affect my (poor) performance at the Championships two days before the British Trials and the press caught up with the story.”

Okoro stressed that his weight was unrelated to the occasion.

“He has a lot to do with his way and his dominance around him,” she said.

‘Athletics is a complex sport’

In the same year, Okoro lost its British Athletics funding under the UK Lottery Program.

British Athletics told CNN that they do not comment on individual decisions, but that funding allocations are made “for performance reasons.”

Standards that determine performance and funding decisions are published annually by the company.

The UK Athletics (UK) 2020 World Class Program Policy states: “We must be realistic – athletics is a complex sport with very diverse disciplines, so one size fits all.”

Another section is that athletes must meet individual performance limits and demonstrate “ongoing global medal potential” to receive funding.

The UKA follows the ‘What It Takes to Win’ data and analysis framework to assess athlete’s medal winning potential.

Framework Discussions of the “physical and technical characteristics of medal-winning athletes” are part of the athlete’s review process taken personally by their coach.

According to leading sports scientist Simon Brundish, these features are created by historical performance data.

“There are real genetic advantages and genetic barriers to becoming an elite sprinter or elite endurance runner,” Brundisch, who has worked in international sports for 22 years, told CNN Sport.

“Van Kameni is probably above the Okoro entrance markers, but the problem is that the markings are wrong.

“Data is against historical norms. BMI and skin folds, too. It’s good to say tennis in the 80s, where all women look the same. Then Serena looks. Suddenly the ‘demands of the game’ change.

“She introduces an unprecedented power and speed factor. The price of said power is muscle. Muscles gain weight. A similar thing has happened at 800 m and all mid-distance events over the past 10 years.

“Especially because the shape of women has changed. The demands have changed. The last 200 m has increased the power and speed so the need for more muscle mass has increased.”

‘Exit not supported’

The loss of funds has severely damaged Okoro, she said.

“I have been abruptly cut from funding without exit support or attention to my welfare, which is very common for many athletes in the UK.

“Like many international athletes, I was exposed to many mental and physical barriers that I had to deal with,” adds Okoro, who has since self-funded his career.

It is common for women to self-fund their sports careers. Tulshi Varsani, a recognized strength and conditioning coach, told CNN Sport: “Women pay to play.”

“Physically, I look different …”

Okoro moved to the US in 2017 before returning to the UK. Since then, she has lived in Wigan, north of England, 200 miles north of her hometown of London.

Okoro is proud of her Nigerian heritage and looking back, she sees her body background with unnecessary attention to her body shape.

“Physically, I look different and more muscular and muscular than most girls I’ve run into. My Nigerian background … it had to hold my ground,” she said passionately.

“It’s a huge part of my success and striving for success.”

If she feels strongly about her Nigerian heritage, Okoro is just as proud of her body shape as she is of her own.

“We express ourselves; you know, muscles have strong and sexy campaigns.”

According to Okoro, some believe that during her career working with different coaches, she spent most of her time in the gym, but in fact she mostly trains outdoors.

“I was very different from what the coaches in the UK thought of the image and shape of the 800-meter runner,” said Okoro.

“This ump hall was way before Charles [Van Commenee]. “

Okoro said his coaches focused on sprint training and not on endurance.

It was only when she started getting hurt that Okoro began to question her role as a coach.

“Does this coach really understand that? And are they really for me?” She reflects. “I was mentally and physically exhausted.

“To prove myself as one of the best runners of the 800m we have in this country and in the world is a real struggle.”

The ‘ideal’ athlete

Nowadays all different shapes and sizes are celebrated in lifestyle magazines, red carpets, beauty ads and fashion brands

But is it so in the case of sport?

“They’re women first, and athletes second,” Dr. Emily Matheson, a research associate at the Center for Applied Research, told CNN Sport.

Dr. Matheson says that they care more about their body shape than their appearance, and that the ‘ideal’ athlete is the term that describes a sleek body with low body fat, which is inspired by a more generalized Western view of thinness.

“Body shaming is a very common occurrence from gender stereotypes. So specifically, what is feminine and masculine and how do our bodies defy stereotypes.”

సమాజంలో చిన్న మార్పులు జరిగాయి, బాడీ పాజిటివిటీ మూవ్మెంట్, మొదట నల్లజాతి స్త్రీలు స్థాపించారు, వారు వారి శరీర రకాలను జరుపుకున్నారు మరియు సాంప్రదాయకంగా “కొవ్వు” వంటి ప్రతికూల పదాలను తిరిగి పొందారు.

ఇంకా డాక్టర్ మాథెసన్ బాడీ పాజిటివిటీ ఉద్యమం “వైట్వాష్ చేయబడింది, అనేక ప్రచారాలు ఉద్యమం యొక్క మూలాన్ని తోసిపుచ్చాయి” అని వాదించారు.

రియల్ మోడల్స్

2021 టోక్యో ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో బంగారు పతకంతో తన 20 సంవత్సరాల కెరీర్‌ను చుట్టుముట్టాలని ఒకోరో భావిస్తోంది – అయితే బాడీ ఇమేజ్ అంచనాలతో పోరాడండి.

“మీకు ఒక శరీరం ఉంది, అది నాకు చాలా గొప్పగా ఉంది, కాబట్టి నేను దానిని చూసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది” అని సెరెనా విలియమ్స్ నుండి ప్రేరణ పొందిన ఓకోరో అన్నారు.

బ్రుండిష్ సూచనల ప్రకారం, శరీర చిత్రం చుట్టూ సంభాషణలో విలియమ్స్ ఒక ముఖ్య అంశం. 23 సార్లు గ్రాండ్-స్లామ్ ఛాంపియన్ ఆమె ఆకారం మరియు పరిమాణంపై విమర్శలు ఎదుర్కొన్నారు. రెండు సంవత్సరాల క్రితం, విలియమ్స్ తన తల్లిని ఉద్దేశించి ఒక లేఖను ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ప్రచురించాడు, ప్రజల శరీర ఇమేజ్ అంచనాలతో ఆమె ఎదుర్కొన్న పోరాటాలను పంచుకున్నాడు.

“లేదు, నేను కష్టపడి పనిచేస్తాను, నేను ఈ బాడాస్ శరీరంతో జన్మించాను మరియు దాని గురించి గర్వపడుతున్నాను.”

విలియమ్స్ తన కుమార్తె ఒలింపియా అదే శరీరాన్ని పంచుకుంటుందని మరియు లేఖలో, “ఆమె ఉంటే నేను ఎలా స్పందిస్తానో నాకు తెలియదు [her daughter] నేను 15 సంవత్సరాల వయస్సు నుండి ఈ రోజు వరకు నేను వెళ్ళిన దాని ద్వారా వెళ్ళాలి. “

“మనమంతా ఒకేలా కనిపించడం లేదు. మనం వంకరగా, బలంగా, కండరాలతో, పొడవైనదిగా, చిన్నదిగా, కొన్నింటికి పేరు పెట్టడానికి, మరియు ఒకేలా ఉన్నాము: మేము స్త్రీలు మరియు గర్వంగా ఉన్నాము!” విలియమ్స్ అన్నారు.

ఒకోరో రగ్బీ మరియు ఫుట్‌బాల్‌లో మహిళా అథ్లెట్ల నుండి కూడా ప్రేరణ పొందాడు.

“వారు మీ మూస అందం రాణులు కాదు, కానీ వారు ఎలా కనిపిస్తారనే దాని గురించి తక్కువ శ్రద్ధ వహిస్తున్నారు మరియు మురికిగా ఉంటారు మరియు కొన్ని గొప్ప ప్రదర్శనలు ఇస్తారు.”

ఒకోరో రోల్ మోడల్స్ యొక్క కొత్త శకాన్ని కోరుకుంటాడు, లేదా ఆమె వారిని “నిజమైన మోడల్స్” అని పిలుస్తుంది.