Former Dream Street member Chris Trousdale has died at the age of 34

“We confirm the death of Chris Trousdale from an unknown illness on June 2, 2020,” Trousdale manager Amanda Stefan said in a statement. “He is the light of so many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world.”

According to the biography on his official Facebook page, Troussdale was just 8 years old when he began appearing on Broadway in productions such as “Les Miserables” and “The Sound of Music.”

He was one of the original members of the American boy band Dream Street, which he joined in 1999 and performed until his dissolution in 2002.

While the group was together, they toured with artists such as Britney Spears and Aaron Carter. The band is known for songs such as “It Happens Every Time” and “I Say Yes”.