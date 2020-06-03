Former Dream Street member Chris Trousdale has died at the age of 34

“We confirm the death of Chris Trousdale from an unknown illness on June 2, 2020,” Trousdale manager Amanda Stefan said in a statement. “He is the light of so many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world.”
According to the biography on his official Facebook page, Troussdale was just 8 years old when he began appearing on Broadway in productions such as “Les Miserables” and “The Sound of Music.”
He was one of the original members of the American boy band Dream Street, which he joined in 1999 and performed until his dissolution in 2002.
While the group was together, they toured with artists such as Britney Spears and Aaron Carter. The band is known for songs such as “It Happens Every Time” and “I Say Yes”.
Truesdale’s band mates include Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso.
After the band ended, Trousdale continued to perform as a solo artist and actor. He has performed in shows such as “Austin & Ally” and “Shake It Up”.
In 2012, he appeared on an episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” during which he auditioned for Judges See Green, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine.
“Going from those accomplishments and doing what you love every day, it’s hard to do absolutely nothing,” he said on the show.
He didn’t come through the audition round. Although he was not involved in any of the judges, he continued to release music.
The last song he promoted on his social media accounts was “Summer”, a track that was released almost a year ago.
“Although he seems to belong to all of us, the family requests that you respect their privacy at this time,” the statement from his spokesman said. “If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please give it to the ASPCA.”
Leave a Comment