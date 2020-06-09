Former Manchester United team-mate Peter Schmeichel ‘exceeds’ expectations

Before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League ranked United fifth, while UEFA qualified for the final 16 of the Europa League, assuming the time he was in office. .

While others criticize Soulszire for not promoting the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, Schmeichel feels that he is making the most of his resources.

“Basically what he took was six years of very different directions. He took over the players with Sir Alex (Ferguson), he took the players with (David) Moyes and Louis van Gaal and then (Jose) Mourinho.

“And all of them are different. They are different in their approach, they are different in the players they like. So he doesn’t really have the opportunity to build what he wants, but he has. I think he’s definitely helped by the circumstances. Given the chances, they can do that. But because of lack of patience or understanding the players’ ability. “

The progress monitored by Soulskjer is featured in the ever-evolving work of midfielder Fred.

The Brazilian international has been mocked after an underhelming performance from Shakhtar Donetsk. Reported fee. 59.8 million (£ 47m) in 2018.

But his growth under Solskjెర్r is a testament to the positive influence his manager has shown.

“Fred, for me, is definitely useful for how well the club has done this season,” Schmeichel said. “He’s always perfect for the club, but now he’s been given more playing time and he’s been given more time, he’s gained more confidence and for me, he’s one of the great stories at Manchester United this season.

“Of course it fell to Fred, but Ole got down to giving him that confidence. I like it. I like the way he introduced the players already there, but now they are in the first team and are playing well now.

“He brought these values ​​too. The players know them now. If you don’t share our values, you have no place here. So you have to live up to his values. And he’s bringing his own culture and you can see it and it’s there and it’s brilliant.”

Schmeichel and Solskjaer were United’s teammates for three seasons between 1996 and 1999 and both appear to be the club’s legends.

Between the two, they have won 11 Premier League titles together and played key roles in the historic 1999 treble-winning season, which culminated with the iconic Champions League victory in Barcelona.

Schmeichel said that reaching the heights under Manchester United’s Ferguson and getting to the Champions League was “huge.”

“The move to the Champions League (which will win the Premier League in the future) is a sign,” said the former Denmark goalkeeper.

“Not getting into the Champions League is a disaster because it is another year of improvement and I don’t think there is anything wrong with taking a step back two steps forward.

“But if we can get into the Champions League, the up-and-coming transfer windows will feel different because the best players in the world want to compete in the Champions League.”