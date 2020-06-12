entertainment

Garth Brooks is hitting the road for the Drive-In Concert Series

Henry L. Joiner
The country singer announced Thursday that she will perform at the Drive-In Theater on June 27. But here’s the best part for his fans: The concert will be live on 300 drive-ins nationwide.

“They’re going to run it like a regular concert, but it’s all over North America, just one night,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “This is one reason to get out of the house because we’re excited, but at the same time you have to follow all the covid rules from each individual state and you have fun and be on the guidelines of social distance … We call it ‘social distance party’.”

Tickets for the Brooks concert will go on sale on June 19 and cost $ 100. Drive-in locations will be announced on June 15.

Drive-in concertsIn some parts of Europe and throughout the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has dominated large public houses, with people socially alienated in their cars.

Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice were among the first major artists to perform at Drive-In.

CNN recently spoke with Adam AlpertThe CEO of Sony’s Destructor Records said the music industry needs to innovate until the vaccine for the coronavirus arrives.

“There is a demand for live concerts,” Alpert says. “People lose live music. They lose sight of their favorite artists. They lose the magic and energy that comes with watching live music … [Musical artists] Itching to get out, but we have to wait until it is safe. I think artists and promoters and venues are resilient and they are looking for new ways to keep live music safe during these uncertain times. “

