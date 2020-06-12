Garth Brooks is hitting the road for the Drive-In Concert Series

The country singer announced Thursday that she will perform at the Drive-In Theater on June 27. But here’s the best part for his fans: The concert will be live on 300 drive-ins nationwide.

“They’re going to run it like a regular concert, but it’s all over North America, just one night,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “This is one reason to get out of the house because we’re excited, but at the same time you have to follow all the covid rules from each individual state and you have fun and be on the guidelines of social distance … We call it ‘social distance party’.”

Tickets for the Brooks concert will go on sale on June 19 and cost $ 100. Drive-in locations will be announced on June 15.

Drive-in concerts In some parts of Europe and throughout the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has dominated large public houses, with people socially alienated in their cars.