Geo-Mubadala deal: $ 1.2 billion as Mukesh Ambani grows his chest

His tech company Geo Platforms announced on Friday that Mubadala Investment Company is receiving approximately 91 billion rupees ($ 1.2 billion) in exchange for a 1.85% equity stake in the business.
It brought the billionaire’s most recent fundraiser to $ 877 billion ($ 11.6 billion), marking the company’s sixth biggest investment in less than two months.
“I am delighted that Mubadala has decided to partner with one of the global growth investors [with] We are on our journey to drive India’s digital growth, ”Ambani said in a statement on Friday.
Reliance Industries is part of Jio Ambani’s extensive conglomerate. Reliance Jio is India’s largest mobile network with over 388 million subscribers. Geo has an ecosystem of apps, offering millions of mobile users everything from online grocery shopping, to digital payments and video streaming.
Mubadala, meanwhile, has a $ 229 billion portfolio, with stakes in tech, energy, mining, aerospace, real estate and health care.
“We have already seen how Jio has transformed communications and connectivity in India,” Khaledun Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala, said in a statement.
Ambani said at a shareholder meeting last year that he wants Reliance Industries to become a “zero net debt company” by March 2021. Reliance has $ 44 billion in debt on its books by March 2020.
In April, Reliance Industries said it was ahead of schedule and would achieve zero credit target by the end of this year.
