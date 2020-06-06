World

Geo-Mubadala deal: $ 1.2 billion as Mukesh Ambani grows his chest

Ayhan
His tech company Geo Platforms announced on Friday that Mubadala Investment Company is receiving approximately 91 billion rupees ($ 1.2 billion) in exchange for a 1.85% equity stake in the business.

It brought the billionaire’s most recent fundraiser to $ 877 billion ($ 11.6 billion), marking the company’s sixth biggest investment in less than two months.

“I am delighted that Mubadala has decided to partner with one of the global growth investors [with] We are on our journey to drive India’s digital growth, ”Ambani said in a statement on Friday.

Reliance Industries is part of Jio Ambani’s extensive conglomerate. Reliance Jio is India’s largest mobile network with over 388 million subscribers. Geo has an ecosystem of apps, offering millions of mobile users everything from online grocery shopping, to digital payments and video streaming.

How Asia's richest man is trying to build the next global tech giant
Facebook (FB) Eliminated the increase in investment In April When investing $ 5.7 billion in geo platforms for a share of about 10%. Since then, Geo has received funding from a clutch of A-listed American investors, including Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.

Mubadala, meanwhile, has a $ 229 billion portfolio, with stakes in tech, energy, mining, aerospace, real estate and health care.

“We have already seen how Jio has transformed communications and connectivity in India,” Khaledun Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala, said in a statement.

Mubadala’s investment values ​​the company roughly $ 65 billion, Similar to the company’s previous deals, according to Geo.
Analysts say Ambani’s ultimate goal is to build the next global technology company Google (GOOGL), Tencent (TCEHY), Amazon (AMZN) And Alibaba (Baba).
The billions raised in the past few weeks will be used to fuel that ambition, as well as pay off the ballooning debt at Geo’s parent company. The oil and energy industry, which is a big part of Reliance’s business, has been hit hard by this Coronavirus pandemic. Global oil demand has declined due to significant declines in transportation, industrial and commercial activity.

Ambani said at a shareholder meeting last year that he wants Reliance Industries to become a “zero net debt company” by March 2021. Reliance has $ 44 billion in debt on its books by March 2020.

In April, Reliance Industries said it was ahead of schedule and would achieve zero credit target by the end of this year.

