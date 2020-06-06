Geo-Mubadala deal: $ 1.2 billion as Mukesh Ambani grows his chest

His tech company Geo Platforms announced on Friday that Mubadala Investment Company is receiving approximately 91 billion rupees ($ 1.2 billion) in exchange for a 1.85% equity stake in the business.

It brought the billionaire’s most recent fundraiser to $ 877 billion ($ 11.6 billion), marking the company’s sixth biggest investment in less than two months.

“I am delighted that Mubadala has decided to partner with one of the global growth investors [with] We are on our journey to drive India’s digital growth, ”Ambani said in a statement on Friday.

Reliance Industries is part of Jio Ambani’s extensive conglomerate. Reliance Jio is India’s largest mobile network with over 388 million subscribers. Geo has an ecosystem of apps, offering millions of mobile users everything from online grocery shopping, to digital payments and video streaming.