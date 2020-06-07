George Floyd protested throughout the US

Throughout the week there have been protests around the world in solidarity with Black Lives Matter – and they have only gained momentum in the last two days.

In London, The protesters not only show solidarity with the movement but also focus on racial injustice in their country.

“I think it’s just the spark that has sprung up everywhere in the US and (racism) happens here. I feel it,” a protester in London told CNN earlier today.

Another protester said: “When you see it happening around the world, you feel like some part of you is dead.”

A protester faces a police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on June 6. Alex Pantling / Getty Images

In Australia, This week’s protests have spread to almost all major cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and more.

Protesters here are also focusing on the racism of the country – particularly towards indigenous communities, which have faced discrimination, marginalization, mass incarceration, and death in police custody.

The protests came after a 17-year-old indigenous boy was injured by police in Sydney on Monday.

Indigenous protesters will hold a traditional smoking ceremony on June 6 at the Town Hall in Sydney, Australia. Lisa Marie Williams / Getty Images

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally in Ottawa. He was kneeling with protesters for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the time a police officer had a knee on George Floyd’s neck.

Many attendees thanked him for being there – but not everyone was surprised by his support, with some referring to his Blackface history.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Hill on June 5 in Ottawa, Canada. Dave Chan / AFP / Getty Images

Other protests around the world Held in countries ranging from Lebanon to South Korea to South Africa.