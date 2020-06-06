George Floyd protested throughout the US

On June 6, people in Melbourne, Australia, protested in the US. Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Protesters rally across Australia: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gathered today for rallies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. The court overturned an injunction banning marching and rally in Sydney, and crowds gathered.

Tribute to Brenna Taylor: A group of peaceful protesters near the White House in Washington, DC, sang “Happy Birthday” in memory of Taylor, who was murdered by police in March and turns 27 today. It is worth noting that law enforcement. City officials, however, are expecting a big show on Saturday.

Facebook should review policies: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is reviewing its policies on force, voter suppression and content moderation as the company faces backlash from its own workers over US President Donald Trump’s controversial posts.

The cyclist was arrested: Detectives have arrested and charged a cyclist caught on video who allegedly shot three people while posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter. A cyclist, identified as 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Biden says Trump’s words in Floyd’s mouth are “miserable.” Presidential 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has criticized Trump for naming Floyd as Trump is taking a victory lap on the unemployment numbers.

The NFL is wrong to not listen to players about racism, the commissioner says: Roger Goodell said this was a difficult time for America – especially for black people – and expressed his condolences to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Ahmed Arbury and “all the families who endured police brutality.”