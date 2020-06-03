George Floyd Protests Across America: Direct Updates

Protesters gathered in front of the White House on the death of unarmed black George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis on June 2. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

In Washington, DC, the curfew seems to be preparing for police to remove protesters on the streets.

It arrives at 1 am local time. The curfew went into effect at 7 pm.

Following last week’s violent clashes at Lafayette Park near the White House, a new fence has been laid around the park. CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt from the scene said police were now standing in front of a fence from a crowd of 200 to 250 protesters.

Every time, protesters try to push the fence, but they are often shouted at by other protesters.

Things escalated briefly as protesters threw fireworks and other projectiles through the fence at the police – they responded by using pepper spray blasts at the crowd and seemed to be flash bangs.

“What you’re seeing now is a response from the DC National Guard,” Marquardt said. “I’m not looking at any park police, it’s all military police.”

Protesters favor those who have been hit with pepper spray, relieved by pouring milk and water over their face and eyes.