George Floyd Protests Across America: Direct Updates

President Donald Trump is walking through Lafayette Park from the White House on Monday, June 1, to visit St. John’s Church in Washington DC. Patrick Semansky / AP

Protests The seventh day erupted across the US On the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here are the latest developments:

Washington DC: In a speech on Monday, President Donald Trump declared himself a “President of the Peace Corps” and pledged to use the military to clear the streets if needed. Quiet Protesters outside the gates of the White House Trump was dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets just before the address.

Trump’s Photo Op: Trump made his remarks at the White House Rose Garden shortly before the St. John’s Church was photographed with the Bible. Marian Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Washington Episcopal Diocese, said her church did not approve of the visit of St. John – one of the churches in the diocese – and abstained from her actions on Monday afternoon.

“The president used only one Bible, the most sacred book of Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of my diocese’s churches without the permission of the church to contradict the teachings of Jesus and everything our churches stand for,” said Budde.

Military Helicopter on DC: Protesters have defied curfews in the capital after Trump’s comments earlier. At least one military helicopter is flying and hovering in an attempt to disperse people. The helicopter can be seen slowly making low-level passes, using its propellers to kick off strong winds and debris.

Robbery in Manhattan: There was widespread looting in the upper parts of Manhattan, New York, on Monday evening, in what appeared to be CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s “anarchy.” In midtown Manhattan, burglaries were reported in the eastern part of the neighborhood, including Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, close to the Trump Tower.

Arrests: Atlanta police have made 350 arrests since Friday in connection with the George Floyd protests, the department said Monday. In St. Paul, Minnesota, police arrested 66 protesters Monday night during a peaceful protest outside the State Capitol. In Oakland, California, more than 40 protesters were detained for protesting on the streets beyond the curfew.

Solidarity Protests: Thousands took to the streets from Amsterdam to Berlin to Rio de Janeiro to protest the death of George Floyd in solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists in America.