George Floyd protests across America

Rodney King’s daughter, Laura King, who was involved in the Los Angeles riots 20 years ago, spoke Wednesday about her father’s case and the death of George Floyd.

Asked if she thought we would do justice to Floyd’s death, she replied, “I don’t want to be negative, but no.”

“I still don’t feel like the officers involved in beating my father – I don’t think they did justice,” she said. “None of them received long sentences … I believe either one of them was employed by the Santa Monica department or the Culver City department. It was very disappointing for me because he got his job back. “

Some context: In 1991, LAPD officers severely beat Rodney King after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County.

Video taken by a witness shows King being beaten with police batons more than 50 times. More than 20 officers attended the event, most from the LAPD. King suffered 11 fractures and other injuries as a result of the beating.

Four police officers were indicted, but acquitted – and black Los Angeles was outraged. The riots that followed led to it More than 50 deaths and $ 1 billion in property damage.

Laura on the death of George Floyd: George Floyd’s daughter was equal in age at the time of the Lora King striking and rioting.

King said what happened to his father was “something that I live with every day. And it (George Floyd’s daughter), unfortunately, lives with it every day.

“You know, that night, my father was beaten. I lost some of him, but I never lost him. Fortunately, by God’s grace … I had to hug my father that night, even though he was never the same, she would never get that chance. , For me, it is – it’s sick, ”she says.

