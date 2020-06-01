Top News

George Floyd’s brother goes to visit the place where police custody died

by Patrick R Lanz
George Floyd’s younger brother traveled from his home in Brooklyn to Minneapolis to visit the spot where his brother died in police custody.

“I want to feel my brother’s spirit … reconnect with him,” said Terence Floyd, 42, Speaking to ABC News, “Good Morning America” Monday.

He let out a loud, sigh when he was asked about visiting the spot where his 46-year-old brother had died after pinning an officer’s knee on his neck for nearly 46 minutes.

“It’s devastating. I’m still a little nervous about it, ”Terrence said of dealing with his brother’s death.

“He’s a gentle giant,” Terence said of George. “He’s about peace, unity … he’s a peacemaker.”

As part of the New York contingency, Rev. Fr. Terence appeared in “GMA” with Kevin McCall, and civil rights lawyer Sanford Rubenstein traveled with him to Minnesota.

“We’re in New York … when dealing with Eric Garner,” McCall told the “GMA” of a 43-year-old Staten Island man who – like Floyd – died after pleading, “I’m not sucking.” .

“We know what people are feeling in Minneapolis. We’re coming here to call for peace and unity,” McCall said, wearing a face mask with a photo of Floyd on it.

