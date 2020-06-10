George Floyd’s brother tells lawmakers: ‘He doesn’t deserve to die more than $ 20’

Filonis Floyd is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for an oversight hearing on policing and law enforcement accountability. This comes after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, a series of protests over police misconduct and racial injustice and provoking national unrest.

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tau Thao called for a $ 20 counterfeit bill when Floyd was taken into custody on May 25. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Four officers were fired and are now being charged with Floyd’s death.

In his testimony, Floyd’s brother said, “George was always sacrificing for his family. And he was sacrificing for complete strangers. He gave a whole lot of help to others. He was our gentle giant. When I saw him, I was reminded of his murder video. He was polite. He did not fight back. He listened to all the officers. The men who took his life were sobbing for eight minutes and 46 seconds. ”

“I can’t tell you the pain you feel when you see something like that,” he said.

His voice growled, “I am tired. I am in pain. You feel pain when you see something like that. When you see your eldest child you have seen for the rest of your life, die, beg for his mother. I ask you to stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from getting tired.” Floyd’s brother referred to the ongoing mass protests throughout the United States and called for policing reform and accountability. “George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I am making to you now. The calls and calls of our family are taking to the streets around the world,” he said. “Respect them, respect George, and make the necessary changes to law enforcement, and that’s not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong, teach people what it means to be empathetic and respectful. Teach them the power that is needed, rarely use lethal force and when life is at risk. Only teach them. George didn’t hurt anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die more than 20. ” With his voice breaking and heavy with emotion, Floyd’s brother said he didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to his brother, “I robbed it, but I know he’s watching us now.” Addressing George directly, “Look what you have done, big brother. You have changed the world. Thank you for everything, for taking care of us on earth, for taking care of us now. I hope you find Mama and you can rest in peace with strength. Thank you.” This story was updated on Wednesday with additional developments.

