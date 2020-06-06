Germany is offering cash for electric cars as part of a massive new stimulus splurge

According to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union Party, the German government will double the existing concessions on electric vehicles, to $ 6,000 (, 7 6,720). The total incentive will increase to € 9,000 ($ 10,080) when the current contribution from the manufacturer is included.

Potential car buyers benefit from a temporary reduction of the country’s sales tax from 19% to 16%.

These incentives are part of a $ 130 billion ($ 145 billion) package that the German government lately approved on Wednesday.

Asked about the incentives on Thursday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said it was part of a wider effort to help the climate. “It’s about renewable energies. It’s all about climate operations [carbon] Neutral economy in 2050. We have to start now, ”he told CNN.

The total stimulus package is 4% of the country’s annual economic output. Combined with previously announced spending and tax breaks, the amount of emergency stimulus in Germany has now reached 14% of GDP.

Incentives German carmakers, including Volkswagen, can make jumpstart efforts to make and sell more electric cars. Volkswagen, which owns Audi, Porsche, Seat and Skoda, plans to spend $ 33 billion ($ 37 billion) on power development by 2024, expanding into new business areas including charging infrastructure and battery production.

Volkswagen VLKAF BMW BMWYY Daimler DDAIF The world’s largest automaker, and it plays an outsider role in the German economy. The company employs nearly 300,000 people in Germany and operates 27 plants in the country, including the world’s largest plant in Wolfsburg.And, Auto brands featuring Mercedes-Benz and spare parts suppliers that help make the country the industrial backbone.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the global auto industry had a two-year decline in sales, shutting down factories and dealerships worldwide. This year sales have fallen off a cliff and there are some signs of a big rebound.

Volkswagen reopened factories including it Huge plant at Wolfsburg , But the industry outlook is very alarming. According to a recent survey by the German epoch institute, car companies in the country are predicting their current business situation worse than the 2009 global financial crisis. Demand is lower than ever since 1991.

“The industry has fallen into a darkened room, and although it may have taken a few steps back, there is still no sign of light,” said Klaus Wohlrab, head of surveys at Ifo.

However, electric cars can power rebound. The European market for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids grew 72% in the first quarter of 2020, according to research firm Canalis. Both vehicle categories now account for over 7% of all new cars delivered on the continent.

Chris Jones, chief analyst for the automotive sector at Canalys, said the “impressive” results for electric vehicles would have been much better if not for the pandemic. Going forward, Canalis said Germany’s new subsidies and the introduction of electric versions of the already popular models will help keep up with the trend.

Germany’s new stimulus package is bigger than analysts’. This includes electric car incentives, green investments, tax breaks and relief for families with children.

“After five years of fiscal surplus and the decline in German government debt ratio … the package shows once again that Germany is ready and able to spend when it is important,” said Holger Schmieding of Berenberg Bank.

– Nadine Schmidt, Fred Pleitzen and Mark Thompson contributing to reporting.