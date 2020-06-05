Giants great Michael Strahan shared thoughts about the death of George Floyd

Former Giants great Michael Strahan and Fox Sports Football analyst took to social media to give us thoughts on George Floyd’s death and where we are as a nation when it comes to race relations.

Strahan said he was worried about the deaths of Floyd, Ahmed Arbury and Briona Taylor and was disappointed that the country had to once again have the same conversation about police brutality.

“I can’t get it. I don’t understand, ” Strahan said in the video. “It’s crazy as hell because we’re having the same conversations and at the end of the day, there’s no resolution. There is no justice. There’s no end. I think it’s a frustrating thing.

“As a black person, the color of your skin scares people.”

Strahan – the Hall of Fame defensive end who won two Super Bowls with the Giants – said most of the cops did a good job, but said the incidents had tainted the police.

“I hear from time to time, ‘Not every cop is a bad cop.’ ‘Not every black person is a bad person.’ Plain and simple, “Strahan, co-host of” Good Morning America “and one of the hosts of the” Strahan, Sarah & KK “show. “I have a lot of police, they’re my friends. There are cops who work for me. They are incredible people… they are wonderful people, but always, in everything, in these situations, especially the whole profession, a bunch of people look bad. “

Strahan said a well-known black man was “helping in some way,” but he was pulled over several times throughout his life while driving.

“(A) A week and a half ago, I was driving a car. Good car, driving,” he said. “I was pulled over, a policeman pulled up with nothing. I was not speeding. I was in traffic. I was nothing.

“Come up to my window. Looking inward, Oh, Michael I’m such a big fan. When I was young, I would do tricks or treats to come to your home hoping to meet you. What a way to meet and meet me, by pulling me for nothing.

Strahan said those little “anxiety” things had happened to him “many, many” times over the years, but it was worse for well-meaning black people.

“If you’re not famous, take the g. Imagine if this ever happened to you, ”he said. “If you are being pushed around, treated with disrespect and talk in a way that makes you feel sub-human. And to see George Floyd die the same way. Such is the stern attitude of his life. That is the man. Disgusted with the people who are begging you to suck. It annoys me, makes me angry.

Strahan said these protests are an important part of the civil debate, but they should be peaceful.

“I get the protests. I understand the protests,” he said. “I don’t agree with the robbery and riot because it takes advantage of a situation and disrespects George Floyd and all the others we know who died in the hands of the police.”

Strahan said his son was involved in a situation where the police did not treat him with respect.

“I put my son in the back of a police car,” he said. “And they ran to the back to see it, because he was like somebody who said they were a Dominican who stole somebody. It shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t have happened, people.

Am I fed up? Sure. But as a black man, if I am very angry, you are scaring me. It should not be so. It should not be so. “

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25, after Floyd suspected that police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, had spent a fake $ 20 bill, pressing his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin’s charges were upgraded on Wednesday. In addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, he faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder with trespass negligence.

Thomas Lane, 37, Jr., was charged over other officers at the scene. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tau Thao, 34, are now charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.

Although Strahan says it will not be easy, he hopes for a better future, especially for his children.

“(I) hope my children can grow up and be in a better place than we are right now,” he said. “This is the only thing we expect. If it doesn’t change now, I don’t know what it will take to change it.

Strahan said the country could not rely on politicians or “some great speech” to solve the problem and “change people.”

“We have to rely on others to change for us,” he said. “We need to get together and make a change in ourselves. In a positive way, if at all possible.”

Strahan said it was important for people to continue these conversations and treat each other with respect, adding that the events had made her “angry, upset, sad and intimidated.”

“Hopefully some change is coming,” he said.