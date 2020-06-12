Global markets have stabilized after coronavirus fears led to massive Wall Street sales

Major indices in Asia ended with losses. Of JapanThe day was down 0.8% after recovering from a very large drop in early trading. Hong Kong1% decline, ChinaLittle has changed.

But in other areas the mood is more positive. TheBelonging to GermanyAnd FranceApproximately 0.5% is added.Futures are up 400 points or 1.6%.Futures gained 1.4%Futures improved by 1.3%.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the extreme economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve, investors have had to face the risks of being sidelined during a massive market rally since March.

US stocks plummeted in the last hours of trading on Thursday. TheThe 6.9% shed, which fell more than 26,000 points for the first time since openingJun.TheA 5.9% decline, ending at the lowest total point since late May5.3% less closed.

Kevin Giddis, chief fixed income strategist at Raymond James, said that the sale was made by many investors who realized that the American economy would have more time to recover from the pandemic.

“Risk markets were hugely stimulated last week with the US economy reopening and reporting better jobs than expected,” he said. “Of course, it’s time [of the recovery] Markets may not be as optimistic as originally thought. “

Jeffrey Haley, senior market analyst at Asia Pacific at Onda, said U.S. markets continue to set the tone for global stocks. “All eyes are on the US … and the correction will continue or it will be forgotten as soon as it begins,” he wrote in a research note. “You can build a delicate case for the outcome and wait and the strategy is the best.”

Oil markets are even lower after US crude prices fell 8% on Thursday – in response to fears of epidemic growth in the world’s largest oil-consuming economy, said Stephen Innes, global market strategist at OxyCorp. Any new shutdowns that the virus has will again reduce energy demand.

US futures briefly slipped more than 5% at the beginning of the Asian day, although futures recovered by 3.4% to end at $ 35.09 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent Barrel fell 3% to $ 37.40, a sharp decline on Thursday.

– Anneken Tappe and Tommy Luhby contributed to this report.