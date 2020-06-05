Google gives WFH about W 1,000 per employee. Its wellness head explains why

With health and resilience at Google, Lauren Witt’s job is to make sure that Google employees are healthy and have access to mental health and wellness resources in these uncertain times.

And it’s no small task.

There are 10 members of the global wellbeing and mental health teams working with all Google employees worldwide.

To help work from home, the company provided virtual training and classes. And it turned some of its infamy online. Google recently gave all employees an allowance of 1,000 to spend on equipment to help them make their home work.

Google spoke to CNN BusinessWit about recent health efforts during the pandemic. Here is what she says about what Google does to promote mental health and well-being (This interview has been edited for clarity and length):

What role do managers have when it comes to the mental health of their team? And what can they do to make sure their workers are doing okay?

We ask them to check their team’s well-being and how their team works. We do not want our managers to become therapists, counselors or counselors in any way on the mental health space. They want to check: ‘How is your well-being?’ ‘How are you?’ ‘How’s life going for you right now?’ If there are signs or indications that something is going on, we can connect Googler with a wealth of resources and a suite of services available to us.

The last thing we ask managers to do is to move forward with their own role modeling with a sense of well-being.

We all have managers, and we all know that we often see what our managers are doing before they hear what they are doing. So we ask managers to lead by example and to embody the role model wellbeing and detachment and resilience in their own lives.

Being at home with so many perks from working in a vast workspace can be tough all the time. How do you help workers adapt to their new reality?

I was very impressed with Googlers’ grassroots efforts to create a community and a lot of connection between what they do in the workplace and what they do at home.

When we are on-site, most offices have fitness centers, and those coaches have taken those programs and classes online and are making them real, so googlers can still work from home with people who work in the office. Milk jugs and various crazy things around the house.

We all miss out on the wonderful food we have at Google Cafe, and our cafఫ్ teams and chefs have started offering virtual classes online – so how to cook classes so that we can pick up unique and fun skills.

And absolute classes – programs called “gPause”. We have peer-to-peer mental health support through us We have groups of googlers who do virtual meditationAnd absolute classes – programs called “gPause”. We have peer-to-peer mental health support through us Blue Dot Community So a lot of things that are happening in the workplace, we are bringing them to reality.

Tell me about Google’s decision to give Google 1,000 to give employees their home offices. How important is the workspace?

Us Must be able to provide resources Googlers have the opportunity to set up the most productive workstation in the house. Connecting with people in my community outside of this work box is’ really important.

The routines and habits we have in the office are important for us to translate and to set new routines and new habits in the workspace and work setup we have at home.

This is critical for us in the long-term, as well as from a health perspective – make sure we have the best opportunity for ergonomically correct chairs, eye-line for monitors, and even those kinds of opportunities.

Are there some healthcare areas that you are currently focusing more on?

Are we continuing to invest in this concept of resilience, the ability to figure out how to be in the moment, face the task at hand, and what you can do today?

We will continue to deliver the message of ergonomics of the right alignment of your workspace, having a chair that fits and supports your back, has ergonomics, and can reduce back pain and muscle skeletal problems.

I think we are looking into the future of what health and wellness looks like. When we return the Googlers to their home environment and work environment, we continue to prioritize movement, ensure that sleep is our number one priority, and that nutrition is relevant to Googlers, independent of where they work.

You say it is important to build resilience at such times. How do you help employees develop it?

We’ve really spent two years trying to make sure that we have the resources and tools that Googlers need to focus on their mental health and get the help they need in that space.

About two years ago, we started to change: ‘Well, we have those tools and resources available, what’s next? How do we really focus on our ability to cope with stress, to bounce back from adversity and to recover from difficult challenges? ‘

We started the check-in in the fall, we made it to the T.E.A. [Thoughts, Energy, Attention] Check-in. Our T.E.A. Basically check: where are your thoughts, where is your energy and where is your focus? And when we look at those three… is it time to undertake a challenging project? Is [your energy] Less? Do you need to jump up and down? Do you need to quit? Do you need to take a nap? And where is your focus? What is one thing that you can control, influence you, that gives you purpose and meaning and optimism today?

What Google is doing to address burnout, especially now that everyone is home and at work Is it difficult to achieve balance?

One of our primary messages around burnout is to be intentional about recovery and turn off the rest and things, turn your attention to non-work activities. When Googlers do so, when they recover and separate, they are able to return to work or to solve that problem with a refreshed, renewed enthusiasm.

We often consult burnout conversation with every intention of walking away from your computer every 90 minutes, whether you need pushups or jumping jacks, or just standing around between meetings and moving around and moving. What are these ways you can change your focus throughout the day and throughout?

For us too, Google continues to encourage you to take a vacation, to quit work, and to invest in using that vacation time as a recovery time, even if you can’t travel in most cases.

Tell us about Google’s Blue Dot program pre-pandemic and how it is now.

The Blue Dot Program is our peer-to-peer mental health community. We started this program many years ago because the Googlers want the opportunity to talk about tough things, but they don’t think it’s clinical. They just wanted the perspective of the peers, someone through it, where they were.

That crowd was really impressive pivoting. They run virtual office hours, and we have different locations online where you can virtually connect with Google Meet Video calls.

Even though the facelift of that program has changed, they have taken it virtually through the Google tools and are really innovating around new ideas for those interested in connecting and supporting each other and moving forward.