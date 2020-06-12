Grammy Awards for renaming controversial ‘Urban’ category

The Recording Academy Announced on Wednesday The Best Urban Contemporary Album Prize will be renamed the Best Progressive R&B Album before next year’s celebration as part of the company’s “commitment to improving the music landscape”.

Reconstruction – one of the nine key changes in its awards and nominations process – is “intended to highlight albums that feature more progressive elements of R&B and may include patterns and elements of hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music.”

“It also includes product elements found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk and alternatives.”

Harvey Mason Jr., chairman and interim CEO of Recording Academy, said in a statement that the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards have “introduced major rules and guidelines to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry.”