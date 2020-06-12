Grammy Awards for renaming controversial ‘Urban’ category

Reconstruction – one of the nine key changes in its awards and nominations process – is “intended to highlight albums that feature more progressive elements of R&B and may include patterns and elements of hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music.”
“It also includes product elements found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk and alternatives.”
Harvey Mason Jr., chairman and interim CEO of Recording Academy, said in a statement that the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards have “introduced major rules and guidelines to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry.”
“When it sucks – and I mean guys like me – do anything that bends the genre or they’ll always do something in the rap or urban category,” the 29-year-old producer and singer told reporters after winning Best Rap Album at the January ceremony.
“I don’t like that ‘urban’ word – it’s the politically correct way of saying the n-word to me,” he added.
“Too often, our industry and academia have alienated some of our own artists – especially because of the lack of diversity that, in many cases, creates a culture of inclusion rather than inclusion,” Mason said at the time.
The latest changes include a review of the Best New Artists category, Latin, R&B and rap fields, plus nominations.
The best rap / sung performance category has now been transformed into the best melodic rap show to represent the “inclusion of growing hybrid performance trends” in the genre.
Republic Records, a division of Universal, recently announced it would not use “Urban” to describe its departments or artists.
