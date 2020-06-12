entertainment

Grammy Awards for renaming controversial ‘Urban’ category

by Henry L. Joiner
The Recording Academy Announced on Wednesday The Best Urban Contemporary Album Prize will be renamed the Best Progressive R&B Album before next year’s celebration as part of the company’s “commitment to improving the music landscape”.

Reconstruction – one of the nine key changes in its awards and nominations process – is “intended to highlight albums that feature more progressive elements of R&B and may include patterns and elements of hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music.”

“It also includes product elements found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk and alternatives.”

Harvey Mason Jr., chairman and interim CEO of Recording Academy, said in a statement that the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards have “introduced major rules and guidelines to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry.”

Tyler, The Creator is one of the leading industry figures Talked about the communities of the villagers, “Urban” is “racially insensitive and has undermined the invention of black music.

“When it sucks – and I mean guys like me – do anything that bends the genre or they’ll always do something in the rap or urban category,” the 29-year-old producer and singer told reporters after winning Best Rap Album at the January ceremony.

“I don’t like that ‘urban’ word – it’s the politically correct way of saying the n-word to me,” he added.

Recording Academy announces new diversity programs amidst the Grammy scandal
That month, the Recording Academy Announces new diversity programs “To make sure that the academy – and the music business – is truly representative of the artists and their audience.”

“Too often, our industry and academia have alienated some of our own artists – especially because of the lack of diversity that, in many cases, creates a culture of inclusion rather than inclusion,” Mason said at the time.

The latest changes include a review of the Best New Artists category, Latin, R&B and rap fields, plus nominations.

The best rap / sung performance category has now been transformed into the best melodic rap show to represent the “inclusion of growing hybrid performance trends” in the genre.

Renaming the urban category is the latest development in the entertainment industry, reflecting Black Lives Matter-related initiatives Death of George Floyd.

Republic Records, a division of Universal, recently announced it would not use “Urban” to describe its departments or artists.

