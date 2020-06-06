Grassley blocked Trump nominees over Inspector General firings

Senator Chuck Grassley has moved to halt the scrutiny of the two Trump administration nominees until the White House provides more information on why the two inspector generals were fired.

The capture of Grassley indefinitely prohibits the verification of Marshall Billingsley as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center for Christopher Miller and the Under Secretary of State for arms control and international security.

“If the president can find reason to fire the Inspector General, then there must be a good reason for that,” said the Iowa Republican, noting that important Americans should “avoid making political or self-imposed ulating assumptions.” -Interests should be blamed. It is not good for presidency or government accountability. “

Grassley and his Democratic colleagues spent weeks opposing the dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick and Inspector General Michael Atkinson for the intelligence community.

Inspector generals serve as internal watchdogs to government agencies, and Grassley has been named a long-time champion of them.

“A little history / irony. Alrealdonaldtrump. Did you know that Hillary Clinton didn’t want an inspector general, so she didn’t have 1? Did you know that getting Kerry 1 was the first priority? I tried to get to the bottom of the email scam. Grassley said on Twitter Openly scolding the president.

Linik’s dismissal comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is investigating allegations that he used official funds for personal wrongdoing and used lavish dinners for prospective campaign donors.

Trump also fired acting IGs from the Department of Transportation and Health and Human Services.

So far the Trump administration has offered no explanation for the repeal, beyond saying it is legal and within their constitutional authority.

