Grinder to eliminate the ‘race filter’ in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

The gay dating and hookup app announced the change on Monday: “We will continue to fight racism against Grinder through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform.”

“As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the race filter from our next release.”

Grinder – described as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people” – has been fired in the past for allowing customers to filter for race based matches as part of its paid “extras” service.

Currently, users of the technology can filter prospective partners based on height, weight, age and race, although this is not the only dating app that offers these filters.

There are company representatives Defended in the past With its racial filter, members of minority groups have argued that they are looking for others of the same race.
Critics Argued that the Grinder’s filter promoted discrimination. Research from Cornell University It was found Dating apps that allow users to filter their searches by race or rely on algorithms that link people of the same race, “reinforce racial divisions and biases” An Australian survey Many participants, both gay and bisexual, found online sexual racism “very tolerant.”

On Monday, Grinder urged policy change in solidarity with protesters in the United States.

“We support the hundreds of thousands of colorful people who log on to the #BlackLivesMatter movement and our app every day.”

