Grinder to eliminate the ‘race filter’ in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

The gay dating and hookup app announced the change on Monday: “We will continue to fight racism against Grinder through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform.”

“As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the race filter from our next release.”

Grinder – described as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people” – has been fired in the past for allowing customers to filter for race based matches as part of its paid “extras” service.

Currently, users of the technology can filter prospective partners based on height, weight, age and race, although this is not the only dating app that offers these filters.