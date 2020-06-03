The 162-game marathon turned out to be something more than a sprint, but much less of a rigorous endurance test. Will it be 80 games? Sixty games? Even less?

While the MLB and Players’ Association are trying to find common ground that will provide a season after the elimination of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mets Port St. Lucie, Fla., Will return for three weeks of camp for the coming season.

Reduced season reduces payouts, but is beneficial for most players. Here’s a look at who could benefit most from the Mets’ short season:

Yoni’s Cespedes

A combination of short-season and DH’s execution can keep the injured ielfielder from playing a significant percentage of the Mets’ schedule.

First, Cespedes has to show team officials he is capable of running the bases. When spring training stopped, Cespedes was taking direct batting practice, but questions remain as to whether his surgically repaired heels can handle the rigors of playing outfield and running. The universal DH provides the optimum landing area for Cespedes, anxious to collect the incentives built into its 2020 contract and show off the rest of baseball.

Jeff McNeil

As the team’s top contact hitter, McNeil has the best chance of keeping a small batting average across the board.

No one has hit .400 in a season since Ted Williams in 1941, but shorten the time limit to 50 or 60 games, and this feat is more achievable. McNeil hit .356 last July before diving at the end of the season – during which time his power numbers soared – pushing him to .318. While this may not be an apples-to-apples comparison, a player who runs at .400 rather than a short schedule will cheer this season.

Michael Wacha

The experienced right-hander has struggled with shoulder problems throughout his career, and asking him to start 10-15 games seems like a better proposition than expecting him to endure a full season in the rotation.

Wacha is virtually the fifth starter after Nova Syndergaard’s Tommy John surgery, which will replace the right-hander in 2021. That is not to say manager Luis Rojas could not at least take a chance on Seth Lugo in that case. But moving Lugo out of the relief role is gambling on the bullpen’s shortcomings last season.

If Wacha’s work is only 10-15 starts, the Mets have a better chance of surviving the absence of a syndicard.

Andres Gimenez

In the Mets’ top prospects close to the Major League, Gimenez topped the position players. With rosters likely to expand in the short season, the 21-year-old infielder – who was supposed to play this season at Triple-A Syracuse – could get a chance to collaborate with the Mets.

Luis Guillorme is the primary backup shortstop in spring training, but Gimenez offers another option. If Robinson Cano needs a day off or is included as a DH, he may move to second base.

Delin Bettons

Another pitcher, Betans, who is recovering from injuries can go to full throttle in the short run without needing to survive a full marathon. Beatons, who lost almost everything last season with a shoulder barrier and a torn left Achilles, is working to improve his speed when spring training stops. If the right-hander is ready, he can provide another power arm at the back of the bullpen, joining Edwin Diaz and Juris Familia.