Here are the American sectors where jobs are coming back

6 seconds ago
Ayhan
From retail to restaurants across America, people are returning to their old jobs or finding new ones. Are here Those professions Highest profits reported:

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurants and bars reopened around 1.4 million jobs in May when reopened nationwide.

L & # 39; s Greenwich, Connecticut; The bartender serves drinks at the Escale restaurant.

While restaurants and bars are classified by states as the only major businesses that operate solely on takeout and delivery, many remain closed during home-based orders. Some businesses find it difficult to adopt that model, or are not financially viable, or have other public health problems.

Construction workers

The construction worker takes care of the traffic as the new tower is built.

Another industry that made profits, the number of jobs rose by 464,000 in May, regaining half of what they lost in April. Construction work is part of the first phase of reopening and many projects are starting work again.

Retail workers

Social distance spots have been spotted in the interior of the Aviator Nation clothing store.
In the retail sector, 367,800 jobs were returned, with the largest gains in apparel stores. Gap announced in May that it would reopen 800 stores, including the Old Navy Gap (GPS), Banana Republic and Athleta brand stores.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillan said this week that the company has hired more than 300,000 associates in the US since March, most of them temporary workers, to ease some of the burden faced by current store workers and to provide more opportunities for those who have lost their jobs.

Factory workers

Surgical masks are made of spunband polypropylene fabric.

Factory jobs have returned, too, as they fit into the starting point. The manufacturing industry added 225,000 jobs.

This is good news for the industry that has seen it The biggest drop in production From 1946 to March. Auto, aircraft and other factories stopped working to keep workers safe from the pandemic.

Dentists

Dentist Dr. Kathleen Satture wears additional protective equipment, including a disposable mask on her face shield and breathing mask, and she works with a patient in Seattle.

While hospitals and other essential medical services were open, dentists closed their offices, only to see patients in need of emergency care.

Health care placements rose significantly in May, with the reopening of dental offices to 244,800 jobs.

“This news is certainly encouraging for the economy and the dental industry, but patients are coming back with confidence and trust in their therapist and it is important to understand the relationship between good oral health and overall body health,” said President and CEO Pat Bauer. Heartland Dental, which supports over 1,000 dental procedures in the US. The company estimates that the dental offices have added about 6,000 jobs, all of them returning from furloughs.

Delivery and laundry workers

Postmates delivery man standing outside Shake Shack in Washington, DC.
Meanwhile, personal and laundry services added 182,300 jobs. There are any food distribution workers classified as employees in that category, but this does not count contractors such as Postmates and Uber Eats Partners or some Amazon drivers. Laundry is considered an important business and Some were carefully closed Now reopened.

Janitors

A janitor walks through Brookfield Plaza, a shopping mall in Manhattan's Financial District.
Businesses clean their facilities to avoid spreading the virus, Guarding services More important than ever. Services to Buildings and Residences added 68,400 jobs last month Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CNN Business’ Anneken Tope contributed to this report.

