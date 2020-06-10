Abrams’ narrow loss in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race made her a national figure. Biden once called her a contender for the VP slot, calling her “the governor of Georgia, the African American woman.”

Abrams is also fond of Congressman James Claiborne, who included her name when she spoke to The Post about potential VP options in March.

However, not every native of Georgia native Team Biden can be called a fan.

Abrams is aggressively marketing himself as a potential vice president for Biden – something the Post has learned is embarrassing for the few who are in the orbit of the former Weap.

However, Abrams continues to claim himself to be an effective vice president, and if asked to serve Elle Magazine, she would undoubtedly say yes.

I have the strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public and non-profit sectors. I am ready to put forward a restorative agenda, ”she said, adding that there was no question about her interest in the job.

Despite those qualifications, Abrams has no previous national experience, and is most remembered for narrowly missing her gubernatorial bid.