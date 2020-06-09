Hong Kong will take over Cathay Pacific as part of a $ 5 billion stimulus

Cathay and parent company Swire Pacific announced plans to raise 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 5 billion) in new capital Tuesday to help the airline recover from the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
The Hong Kong government will provide most of the new funding, which will expand the bailout package to $ 27.3 billion ($ 3.5 billion), including loans and preferred share purchases. The remaining capital comes from issuing new stock.
The deal leaves Hong Kong state-owned Aviation 2020 with approximately 6% stake in Cathay.
Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement that the airline is “grateful” for the government’s capital support that will enable Cathay Pacific to continue our operations and contribute to Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status.
As elsewhere, business and vacation travel to and from the Asian Economic Center will stop. Healy said Tuesday that Cathay’s passenger revenues fell to 1% of normal levels. Carrier Executive Pay has reduced furloughing staff and is operating at a 3% capacity to conserve cash.
Cathey said there was no chance of returning the same number of flights that had ever run before the pandemic.
The airline is re-evaluating all aspects of its business model, and “inevitably it will have to rationalize the potential for the future compared to our pre-crisis plans,” Healy said.
Hong Kong Finance Secretary Paul Chan told reporters Tuesday that the Hong Kong government is unwilling to keep its stake in Cathay long-term.
Governments have provided $ 123 billion in financial aid to airlines worldwide, the International Air Transport Association said in a report in May. The airline said the bulk of the aid was to repay loans, loan guarantees and deferred taxes.
