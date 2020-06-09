Hong Kong will take over Cathay Pacific as part of a $ 5 billion stimulus

Cathay and parent company Swire Pacific announced plans to raise 39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 5 billion) in new capital Tuesday to help the airline recover from the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The Hong Kong government will provide most of the new funding, which will expand the bailout package to $ 27.3 billion ($ 3.5 billion), including loans and preferred share purchases. The remaining capital comes from issuing new stock.

The deal leaves Hong Kong state-owned Aviation 2020 with approximately 6% stake in Cathay.

Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement that the airline is “grateful” for the government’s capital support that will enable Cathay Pacific to continue our operations and contribute to Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status.